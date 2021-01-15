Best LMG in Warzone: a guide to LMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The best LMGs in Warzone offer a very special collection of traits that few other weapons can match. High DPS and large magazines allow you to drop entire teams quickly, while the excellent damage dropoff values and low recoil of certain LMGs give you an extremely potent answer to long-range encounters. And now, there’s a new player in the field – the eminently customisable FiNN LMG.

Our Best LMG in Warzone guide will not only walk you through the stats of each LMG, but also discuss the place of each LMG in the current Warzone meta, and answer the question: is the FiNN the new best LMG in Warzone?

The best LMG in Warzone

Let’s cut to the chase: we think the FiNN is the very best LMG in Warzone – and one of the very best guns in Season 6, full stop. This is thanks mainly to its fantastic accuracy over long range, and the unbelievable DPS offered by its range of Adverse barrel attachments.

We’ll talk a little more about why the FiNN is our new favourite LMG shortly, but first let’s make sure we’re all on the same page with regard to the stats of each gun. Check out the below table, taken from our Warzone weapon stats guide.

Name Damage Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % PKM 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 750 100 7.90s 434ms 88% SA87 51 | 40 | 37 | 34 2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9 600 30 3.67s 434ms 92% M91 48 | 35 | 32 | 32 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 660 100 7.92s 420ms 89% MG34 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 860 50 8.71s 467ms 83% Holger-26 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 100 4.14s 375ms 92.5% Bruen 46 | 31 | 31 | 31 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-10 | 6-12 750 100 7.78s 450ms 90% FiNN 36 | 36 | 28 | 28 3-5 | 5-8 | 6-10 | 7-12 640 75 7.10s 350ms 92% Stoner 63 51 | 37 | 34 | 34 2-4 | 3-6 | 4-8 | 5-9 735 75 6.00s 300ms 93% RPD 48 | 35 | 32 | 32 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 650 75 7.00s 300ms 93% M60 51 | 39 | 36 | 36 2-4 | 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-8 530 75 7.40s 300ms 93%

Now let’s delve into this potent class of Warzone weapon and talk about each LMG in turn, starting with the best and working our way down to the least viable.

FiNN

The FiNN was powerful before the Cold War integration, and it’s still an absolute banger. The key to this ludicrously strong LMG is its set of Adverse barrels, which lower the damage-per-shot but drastically boost the rate of fire. The real cost to this huge buff is a decrease in range – but with the longest Adverse barrel and the Monolithic Suppressor, there really isn’t a decrease to range.

This is the Grau made into an LMG: extremely accurate and easy to control, and capable of melting enemies at ranges usually reserved for snipers. I’m sensing a FiNN nerf is likely to hit at some point later this season, but until then, we’ll continue to see lots of players running around with the FiNN.

PKM

The PKM was very strong from the start. This gun boasts a similarly astonishing combination of low recoil and damage over range to the more recent FiNN. It’s utterly insane, and I am shocked it isn’t used more often, because in capable hands a PKM can easily win an encounter against almost any other gun in Warzone.

The recoil and clean iron sights give you room to slap a Sleight of Hand perk on the gun – which is very necessary considering the main drawback of the PKM is its very long reload time. But kitted out for long or close range this gun is an absolute shredder.

Stoner 63

The Stoner 63 is a really nice LMG. It does everything you fancy when picking out an LMG. With its high damage, decent fire rate, and great range values, you’ll be loving life with the Stoner.

It’s our favourite LMG from the Cold War integration, so if you’ve enjoyed it in Multiplayer modes you’ll probably like it in Verdansk too. In terms of kitting it out, you’ll want to chuck on the Agency Suppressor and one of the longer barrels (20.7” Match Grade or 21.8” Task Force) to get the most out of the gun’s range values.

RPD

The RPD isn’t quite as powerful as the Stoner 63, but you’ll find it a whole lot more nice handling-wise. You’ll be slightly closer to an Assault Rifle if you kit the RPD out with some Speed Tape and KGB Skeletal Stock.

You should still be putting a long barrel on the gun in Warzone though – that range will beat out a lot of ARs in this mode at the longest sight-lines. Pair it with one of our best SMGs in Warzone for a really solid loadout.

M60

The M60 is the big heavy hitter of the Cold War LMGs. It’s got damn high damage values, and in the right hands you’ll be able to completely shred your enemies at all ranges in Verdansk. As always, the Agency Suppressor and long barrel are must-haves, and when you’re fighting at range your damage output per shot will be able to completely shred enemies.

The main issue with the M60 is its fire rate – it’s slower than its main rivals like the Stoner 63, meaning if you’re caught in a mid-range engagement things will be a fair bit tougher, as you can’t empty rounds into enemies as fast as many ARs, and up against an SMG user you’ll be screwed. Still though, keep to comfortable ranges and the M60 will serve you decently enough.

SA87

The SA87 was my first love back when Modern Warfare was released (before the days of Warzone). Strangely, it has more in common with an Assault Rifle like the AK than with any other LMG: high damage per shot, relatively low (but still respectable) fire rate, and excellent handling and reload speeds for its category.

Its downside from an LMG standpoint is that it sacrifices the trademark high mag size in order to give you a much nippier and harder-hitting weapon for use against your enemies. 30 Rounds really isn’t enough for Warzone, so you’ll need to bulk it out with an extended mag attachment to make it truly viable.

Bruen Mk9

The Bruen used to be an almighty weapon. Matching the PKM for both damage and fire rate, the Bruen traded a tiny bit of ranged prowess for better handling and – crucially – the potential to equip it with 60 Round Mags and turn it into an Assault Rifle/LMG hybrid capable of devastating feats at almost any range.

After its nerf though, the Bruen is no longer the controllable long-range monster it once was. In fact, the recoil is so strong with its precious 60 Round Mag conversion that it’s really not worth picking over a PKM, ever. It’s still capable of tearing enemies apart, but it is by no means the best LMG out there anymore.

MG34

I get it, I get it. The MG34 is super strong. It hits as hard as a PKM, but at a higher rate. It’s also fairly easy to control, and can hit hard over long ranges just like any other LMG. Why, then is this beastly machine gun so far down our list?

I’ll tell you why: because that extra rate of fire is not worth the unbelievably slow reload time, ADS speed, and movement speed the MG34 burdens you with. Nearly 8 seconds to reload a 50-round magazine; and by the way, 50 rounds really isn’t that much for an LMG, which means you’ll need to give the MG34 a weighty extended mag attachment, slowing the gun down even further. It’s just not worth it in a world where the PKM and the FiNN exist.

Holger-26

The Holger-26 is probably one more buff away from being extremely viable in Warzone – but even with the August 11 patch, it’s not quite there yet. The claim to fame of the Holger is that it matches the handling and speed of the SA87 while also matching the three-digit mag size of the PKM, M91, and Bruen. And make no mistake: this is enough to make the Holger a deadly weapon in the right hands.

Curiously, the Holger has an awful lot in common with the Kilo 141. Both feature the exact same damage profile and fire rate, and the Kilo 141 can be equipped with 100 Round Mags. So which is better? Well, the Holger allows you to move and ADS faster, and hits harder over long ranges – but the Kilo is far, far more accurate over those ranges. And that’s where the Holger is undone. Compared with its main rivals, there’s really no excusing that extreme diagonal recoil.

M91

At the bottom of the LMG ladder lies the underwhelming M91. Still powerful and effective, of course, just like all weapons in Modern Warfare; but the M91 is outclassed in pretty much every way by its fellow LMGs. And that’s even after the minor buff to its damage and ADS speed after the August 11 patch.

The M91 has two big problems. The first is a low rate of fire, and nothing to make up for it. And the second is a bumpy and unpleasant recoil pattern which makes it difficult to down targets at the ranges where LMGs typically excel. There’s just no point to the M91 in its current state, no reason to take it over the powerhouse FiNN or PKM.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you're a master of the Warzone LMGs arsenal, and you're ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test.