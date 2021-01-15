Celebrate slapheads by watching this week's Mystery Steam Reviews

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

Ian Hitman is arguably the greatest bald video game protagonist of all time. He makes his smooth skull work for him like few others. He even has a barcode on the back of his head to draw attention to it, the absolute ledge.

Because Hitman 3 is on the horizon, and we waxed lyrical about the first two Hitman 3 levels on this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot, we decided to celebrate those video game characters that choose to rock more manageable hairstyles in this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews.

So, the original plan for this week’s battle of wits was to include games that feature prominent playable characters that are bald. However, after discovering that there’s a serious lack of out and out baldies in this medium, we decided to allow games that have playable characters with really tight buzzcuts. Within the first minute or so of the video, you’ll discover that all participants didn’t read the brief properly…

If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!

