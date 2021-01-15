Figment 2 launches a free prologue chapter with a musical boss battle

Figment 2: Creed Valley is the sequel to the whimsical and musical adventure about tackling the doubts and insecurities inside the human mind. It sounds grim, but was apparently pretty lighthearted thanks to its colorful, song-filled world. The sequel has now announced its plans to launch this year. Better yet though, you can try it out today in the free prologue chapter that Bedtime Digital Games have published today.

As with the original, Figment 2 is set inside the human noggin. “Nightmares are spreading chaos and enemies have overrun once-peaceful lands,” Bedtime Digital say. “Join Dusty, The Mind’s courage, as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights and unique environments.”

The prologue is just a short intro to the game, they say, in which you’ll fight against the Black Hog, representing the fear of the dark, in a musical showdown. Apparently each fear has its own theme song that you’ll need to bob and weave your way through on a showdown stage.

Fitting, as Adam Smith (RPS in pieces) liked the original Figment in spite of his usual distaste for puzzles, particularly praising the musicality of its world. “The isometric world is beautiful but it’s the way the scenery comes alive as you explore that really makes it shine. Almost all of the elements that make up the world bounce or sway and start to add to the soundtrack as you approach them. It’s a dynamic score that is visualised in the world as it plays, and I adore it.”

I popped in the prologue for a try myself and it is indeed pretty cute, starting off with that promised musical world of rain dropping to the beat. The intro bits are a couple little adventure game style puzzles that remind me of the Freddi Fish and Putt Putt fare of my childhood.

You can give the prologue a go over on Steam. The full game will be over on its own Steam page when it launches sometime in 2021. Bedtime Digital haven’t specified a date, but its store page mentions early 2021.