Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos's demo is a Zelda-style good time

I spend 90% of my life clicking on emails and websites, so in the evening I find I want to play games that involve a controller rather than a mouse. Rogue Heroes: Ruins Of Tasos has a demo that scratched that itch for me last night. It’s a top-down dungeon hack for up to 4 players which has just-announced a February 23rd release date with a new trailer below.

The demo features a tutorial, a single dungeon to stab through, and the beginnings of the town you’ll be paying to renovate with your plundered gems. The dungeons are a Zelda-ish mix of sword combat, timed blocking and simple puzzles. In fact, the whole thing is reminiscent of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures on the Gamecube once you factor in the emphasis on co-op, though sadly it’s local only in the dmeo.

It’s 2021 though and the game has “Rogue” in the title, so of course there are some roguelite elements, too. The dungeons are procedurally laid out, death gives you an opportunity to upgrade your charcter, and available upgrades are tied to which buildings you’ve built back in town. There are classes, too. I quite like the look of the ranger’s bow and arrow, but there’s a typical mix of fantasy archetypes plus witch and pirate to choose from.

You can grab the demo on Steam to give it a whirl yourself.