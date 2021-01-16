What are we all playing this weekend?

You know, sea shanties were a fun obsession for folks to find this week. They’re not the rowdy shanties I know from singing while swimming but it’s been fun. Fingers crossed that the new thing that’ll be everywhere next week is as innocent and cheery.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee This weekend I shall mostly be hoovering up any bits I have missed in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. I’ve actually just started going for gallops around the hills. It’s quite soothing. Alice0 The sea has lately been about as cold as it’ll get all year, so I need to swim as much as I can before it starts climbing back towards disgusting double-digit temperatures. Not had a good long bike ride in ages either, though lockdown law means I’ll have to just do laps of local cycle paths. Colm This weekend seems like the perfect time for a murdering refresher course before I play Hitman 3 next week. It’s been a while since I booted up the first two Hitmans, so it’ll be nice to dive back in for a few hours. Ed I’m going to press on with Nioh 2 as I’ve got some bosses to slay and some levels to up. I might also go for a run for the first time in like, five weeks. Wish me luck. Graham I really want to go back to Hollow Knight. I’m only in the second area so it still feels like an intimidating undertaking, but I’ve enjoyed every second of it so far. Why didn’t anyone tell me this was good, eh? Imogen Kinda wanna finish AssCreed Valhalla, kinda wanna finish Cyberpunk 2077 – but I don’t have the motivation for either so I’m just gonna try and get all the achievements in Slay The Spire instead. Only six more to go now, then I’ll need to find another old fave that lets me ignore all the new games. Jake I’ll be taking on yet more Hades this weekend. I’m slowly cranking up the difficulty with the bow. Hades hasn’t gotten boring for me yet, even after hundreds of hours. James I’ll probably play some Hearthstone this weekend. The Battlegrounds mode has had a pretty varied meta so far, and I always find myself jumping back into it when I’m not baking or podcast recording. Katharine It’s more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for me. I’ve made so many alliances up and down medieval England now, King Aelfred won’t know what hit him when I go and boot down his door in Sussex this weekend. I’m deeply looking forward to it. Nate This weekend, I’m going to the moon! Again. Space programme management sim Mars Horizon has proved to be surprisingly replayable, for a game that follows a relatively tight path, so I’m going to see how far I can bend the optimum through-route in coming up with my own history of hurling machines into the darkness between the stars. Ollie Between bouts of expanding my latest Factorio mega-polluter, I’ll probably dive back into Industries Of Titan. Seems like the game’s come a fair way since the first early access build, and I had a great time with it back then, so I’m excited to start a new game and see what’s changed.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?