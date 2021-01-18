How to do finishing moves and unlock the Wakizashi in Warzone and Cold War

Warzone and Cold War have some cool new melee options, including the Wakizashi. They aren’t as easy to unlock as some might like though – you’ll have to be a Combat Knife expert. For the Wakizashi, you’ll need to learn to perform Finishing Moves using your trusty knife. So, with that in mind, here’s how to do Finishing Moves in Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone.

How to do finishing moves in Cold War and Warzone

The Wakizashi is available to use in both Cold War and Warzone, and you’ll have to pull off some special requirements. Here’s how to unlock the Wakizashi:

With the Combat Knife equipped, execute 2 Finishing Moves in 10 different matches.

So, here’s how to do finishing moves in Cold War and Warzone.

Sneak up behind an enemy

Hold down the Melee button (whatever you press to use your melee attack when holding a gun)

That’s all there is to it! Remember though, it’s tougher than you think getting in behind an enemy, and if you’re shot and killed mid-animation, the enemy will be spared. It also won’t count if your teammate kills them as your finisher is playing out, so be warned. Check out the gif below to see it play out!

The 10 different matches to unlock the Wakizashi can be in either Warzone or Cold War multiplayer, but it’s a whole lot easier to get the weapon unlocked in multiplayer mode. As in previous editions, you can quit out of the game after you see the counter go up on the weapon unlock menu too, to make things go faster.

Best class for quickly unlocking the Wakizashi

Much like our guide for how to unlock the Sledgehammer, you’ll want a Combat Knife class with Perk Greed. These are the best perks for sneaking around and finishing people to unlock the Wakizashi.

Perk 1: Forward Intel

Perk 1: Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Tracker

Perk 2: Quartermaster

Perk 3: Ghost

Perk 3: Ninja

Yes, these are the same perks as our Sledgehammer unlock guide. No, that isn’t laziness – they’re just the best ones to use. However, we don’t recommend switching this out for Danger Close and Stun Grenades – that’ll just alert the enemy to your presence and make it more difficult to get those finishers. They can be quite finicky.

There you have it – how to do finishing moves and get the Wakizashi in Cold War!