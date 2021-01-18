Control hits Xbox Game Pass for PC this week

As if I didn’t already have a massive backlog of cool stuff to play on Game Pass, Microsoft have revealed that Control arrives on Xbox Game Pass for PC on Thursday. Remedy’s spooky interdimensional shooter is already out on Steam, the Epic Games Store and even Xbox Game Pass for console, so it was just a matter of time really. I’m excited to jump back into it.

The Game Pass Twitter account announced the good news yesterday, saying it’d be available on the subscription service on Thursday the 21st of January – a mere three days away.

The game plonks you in the shoes of Jesse Faden, a woman who has to deal with some strange monsters in a mysterious place called the Federal Bureau Of Control. You can do this with guns or superpowers. I’ve played a smidgen of it myself, and I very much enjoyed throwing items with my mind.

Brendy (RPS in peace) thought similarly in his Control review: “Most of the battles are enjoyable fling-fests. Control is a very serviceable shooter. It feels good in the fingerbits, you know? And there are a lot of wobbly visual effects that make your powers feel like smooth Hollywood super-nonsense.”

Alas, with news of a cool new addition comes news of some games taking their leave too. A quick look at the Xbox App will tell you Sea Salt, Gris, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, Final Fantasy XV and Indivisible will all be hitting the road on February 1st.

If you’re after more good’uns to get stuck into this January, What Remains Of Edith Finch arrived on Xbox Game Pass for PC last week, and the likes of Among Us and Monster Train joined the service last month as well.

As ever, you can grab an Xbox Game Pass subscription for just £1/$1 for your first month, with the price going up to £8/$10 monthly after. It is: a pretty good deal.