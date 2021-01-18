Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Have You Played... Hypnospace Outlaw?

Professor Helper, at your service.

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

18th January 2021 / 7:30AM

Featured post A screenshot of the Open Eyed home page in Hypnospace Outlaw.

Ah, the internet. It might be a cesspool of fibre optic-fuelled hate and anxiety these days, but back in ye olde dial-up times of 1999 it felt like a new frontier of hot information. It was a place where people were just trying to share their art, thoughts, music and other assorted paraphernalia with like-minded folk half way across the globe, and where today’s trolls were but mere gnomes in a forest of cobbled together home pages and horrifically bad graphic design.

It’s this early version of the internet that Hypnospace Outlaw captures down to the pixel, only here you surf the web while you sleep via a special headband. Part museum piece, part detective thriller, it’s a wonderful reminder of happier times when all you had to worry about were turds called Zane and making sure your virtual hamster doesn’t die of loneliness while you solve online crimes.

In Hypnospace Outlaw, you play as an enforcer who’s been brought in to make sure the denizens of Hypnospace play by the rules. At first, this means stamping out unlawful use of beloved company mascots and investigating accusations of bullying and the like, but soon you’ll be traversing Hypnospace’s many ‘zones’ for evidence of more sinister goings on that I won’t spoil here.

It’s a brilliantly conceived world that’s full of mystery, intrigue and weird internet nonsense, and every page you stumble on using the game’s built-in search tool feels full of life and bursting with character. These aren’t static creations, either. As the game goes on, you get to see its online denizens reacting to your presence, updating their pages to complain about no longer being able to use the likeness of cartoon fish detective Gumshoe Gooper, for example, as well as other events taking place in the wider world of the game. The more time you spend delving into their personal corners of the internet, the better sense you get of what makes these people tick – and some of their stories are genuinely quite tragic.

Beyond the main thrust of the narrative, though, Hypnospace Outlaw is just a love letter to all things online. There are virtual pets, irritating malware programs, an entire MMO-like game world to discover and lots of lots of poems, fan art and philosophical waffle. For people of a certain age, it’s like revisiting a part of your childhood, and for those of you still in said childhood, well, it’s still a warm, tender-hearted oasis of good old-fashioned fun times regardless. You can play it on Steam, Itch and Xbox Game Pass, and heck, you can even turn your Switch into a makeshift PC for it thanks to the game’s keyboard and mouse support for it. So go forth and enjoy, and remember, SquisherZ for life!

Disclosure: RPS contributor Xalavier Nelson Jr. is the narrative designer for Hypnospace Outlaw.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Hypnospace Outlaw

Y2K Hun?

45

Is it too early to cry to Christmas Pain In Christmas Town?

9

The Nintendo Switch is finally the portable PC of my dreams (sort of)

10

Here's Summer Games Done Quick 2020's online speedrun schedule

4

Latest articles

The Sunday Papers

Read more

16

Cyberpunk 2077's development still bad mainly due to crunch, not "fake" E3 demos

113

Dwarf Fortress's new UI looks so beautiful I could cry, despite still looking like this

34

Sokpop Collective are streaming all 77 of their games tomorrow

2