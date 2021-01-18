Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Viking crafting game Valheim lands in early access in February

Lauren Morton

Contributor

18th January 2021 / 8:07PM

A viking character with their back turned stands in front of a partially-constructed wooden lodge. Outside are piles of logs and a workbench.

Oh yes, there’s another early access crafting survival game on the horizon but hey, this one has vikings. In this Rust ’em up called Valheim you’ll be carving out a home for yourself in a “procedurally-generated purgatory” full of supernatural baddies inspired by norse legend. Iron Gate’s multiplayer viking romp is storming into early access early next month on February 2nd.

“Besieged by creatures of chaos and ancient enemies of the gods, you are the newest custodian of the primordial purgatory, tasked with slaying Odin’s ancient rivals and bringing order to Valheim,” say the creators. Before you go stomping around attacking and dethroning gods though, I suspect—as evidenced by the shot up top—that you’ll begin your adventure with chopping down trees. Sure enough, spot a bit of lumber cutting in Valheim’s new trailer below. Watch out though, it looks like falling trees can actually kill you.

Once you’ve crafted some gear and maybe a longboat or two, Valheim will send you off to fight such beasties as hordes of skeletons, tree monsters, and huge, evil deer. You won’t have to go it alone, either. With pals by your side, you can work on building a settlement of mead halls, farms, and ships. Valheim will let you host a multiplayer session or, if you’ve got the know-how, spin up your own server for persistent viking purgatory.

Iron Gate say that they’re expecting Valheim to be in early access for at least a year. During that time they’ll be adding additional items to craft, new enemies and bosses, new biomes, and more.

You can find Valheim over on Steam where it will land in early access on February 2nd.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Grand theft horse game Rustler rides into early access next month

5

Put words in game characters' mouths with this fascinating text to speech tool

3

Cyberpunk 2077's trailer remade with the Super Mario movie is a wonder and a horror

8

Spaceship looter shooter Everspace 2 has launched into early access

8

Latest articles

Grand theft horse game Rustler rides into early access next month

5

Put words in game characters' mouths with this fascinating text to speech tool

3

Cyberpunk 2077's trailer remade with the Super Mario movie is a wonder and a horror

8

Spaceship looter shooter Everspace 2 has launched into early access

8