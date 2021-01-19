Best DMR 14 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The DMR 14 is a powerful tactical rifle that’s capable of rattling off shots as fast as you can pull the trigger. While its recoil can be tricky to control and its iron sights aren’t at all helpful, pop the right attachments on it and you can create a weapon that’ll tear through enemy armour plates with ease. In the guide below I’ll explain what combination will make the best DMR 14 in Warzone.

This guide was written by Ed Thorn and James Law.

Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone

In this guide I’ve selected the best five attachments for a strong DMR 14 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 20.8” Task Force

20.8” Task Force Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

The 20.8” Barrel ups the DMR 14’s bullet velocity and effective damage range, meaning it’ll be easier to hit targets from afar as you won’t have to lead your shots so heavily. Basically, it transforms this weapon into an absolute laser beam.

The Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag will ensure you’ve got plenty of shots to rattle off quickly as you’ll chew through the DMR 14’s ammo reserves fast if you’re tapping the trigger. And it’ll up your reload speed too which is essential if you’re in an intense gunfight.

The SASR Jungle Grip increases your Flinch Resistance so when you take a bullet while ADSing you won’t suddenly veer off target.

I’ve opted for the Royal & Kross 4x Optic as it zooms in just enough you’ll be able to pick off targets from mid to long range, but doesn’t go overboard. If you want something that’ll be better at short to mid range, don’t be afraid to swap this out for something a little smaller.

The DMR 14’s recoil is quite severe, so the Field Agent Foregrip will reduce the kick nicely if you don’t feel like the Airborne Elastic Wrap is necessary for speed and ADS.

Secondary weapon

I’ll get into perks later, but I’d highly recommend opting for Overkill as it’ll let you equip an SMG, which will come in very handy when taking on targets at close quarters. You can’t go wrong with the Mac 10 or MP5.

If you’re happy without Overkill and would rather save your second perk slot for something else, the Diamatti pistol will have your back with its powerful three round burst.

Best DMR 14 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Below I’ve put together a list of the best Perks and Equipment to take with the DMR 14:

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

As is the case with most Warzone loadouts, take your pick from Cold Blooded, Double Time, or EOD here. I’ve gone for EOD, because you’ll often get roasted by enemy explosives when you least expect it, and EOD can rescue you from certain death. However, if you fancy something different, the alternatives are helpful. For example, switch to Cold Blooded if you find yourself getting killed by enemies with thermal snipers constantly.

Overkill or Ghost are two strong options for your second Perk slot. As I’ve touched on above, Overkill grants you to ability to equip a primary weapon in your secondary slot. In this case I’d say it’s worth doing, as the DMR 14 isn’t an ideal weapon to clear out buildings or shred people at close range.

If you’d rather pick up your secondary weapon from a Loadout Drop or ground loot, though, Ghost will help you stay undetected whenever a UAV appears in the sky. An excellent attribute to have if you reach the latter stages of a match and the circle is super small.

Amped is an absolute staple in my books, as it lets you swap your weapons much faster than usual. This is great for Warzone’s varied fights, especially if you suddenly need to close the gap or run out of ammo when peppering an enemy with your DMR 14.

Again, take your pick from C4 or Semtex. The former is brilliant for destroying vehicles and breaching buildings, while the latter is a little more versatile as you can chuck it a bit further.

Lastly, Stun Grenades are brilliant for disorienting enemies so you can get an aggressive push on. Honestly, I can’t get enough of them.

And that wraps up our guide to the best DMR 14 class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Don’t fret, for we have plenty more Warzone guides for you! Our best Warzone guns guide may be the perfect starting point.