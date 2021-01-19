Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Best Groza loadout and class setup in Warzone

The best Groza loadout for Warzone

RPS

Hivemind

19th January 2021 / 10:15AM

Featured post The Groza assault rifle on a black background.

The Groza’s a small but mighty assault rifle in Warzone. It’s got a fast fire rate, is portable, and can shred targets in seconds. Despite its dinky size, it can even tango with enemies at mid to long range if you can control the vicious recoil. With this in mind, I’ve put together a Groza loadout to help you get the most out of it in Warzone.

This guide was written by Ed Thorn and James Law.

On this page:

Best Groza loadout in Warzone

In this guide I’ve put together the best five attachments for the Groza in Warzone. It excels at many ranges to be honest, and depending on how you kit the Groza out you can make it into a gun you can bring into close quarters fights like an SMG. However, this build is slightly more centred around going for a catch-all Warzone weapon that’ll serve you especially well at mid- to long-range, best used paired with a MAC-10 or other SMG:

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 16.7” VDV Reinforced
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Ammunition: VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

We’re opting for a longer range build, and the GRU Suppressor along with the 16.7″ VDV Reinforced barrel will help keep this weapon shredding at range. I’ve put an optic on the gun because it’s nice to see further when you’re using the Groza for range, but if you enjoy the iron sights enough to go without, chuck on a Foregrip to reduce the horizontal recoil.

The Groza chews through ammo extremely quickly, so the 60 Rnd Fast Mag will help you take on multiple enemies without the need for reloading, and the Airborne Elastic Wrap goes some way to mitigating any issues with .

Secondary weapon

If you’ve gone for Overkill as a perk, bag yourself a strong ranged option like the Pelington 703 or HDR sniper rifles.

Not a fan of Overkill? Stick Ghost on, and either opt for the Diamatti, Renetti, or the RPG.

Best Groza loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here’s all the info you need on maximising your Cold War loadouts, with the best Perks and Equipment being vital to your loadout. Here’s our favourites:

  • Perk 1:EOD
  • Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost
  • Perk 3: Amped
  • Lethal: C4
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade

EOD is the one here. You’ll be getting up close and personal with the Groza, so this’ll help you survive blasts from grenades or the dreaded fire shotgun.

Moving onto Perk 2: take your pick from Overkill or Ghost. The former will give you long range options, while the latter will help you as the circle tightens and UAVs start flying about.

Amped lets you swap weapons between your Groza and your long range weapon, which is vital if you’re caught in a pinch or run out of ammo.

C4’s ability to take out vehicles, even with its short throw distance, is powerful and incredibly satisfying. Plus, you can chuck it through windows with ease if you’re legging it at buildings with your Groza in tow.

I can’t get over how powerful Stun grenades are. Fling them near an enemy and it’ll totally prevent them from moving for at least a few seconds; a great companion for short range fights.

That’s all for our Groza guide! We have an even greater selection of delectable Warzone guides, though, so check out our best Warzone guns guide, as well as advice on the best loadouts.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

RPS

Hivemind

The all-seeing eye of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, the voice of many-as-one.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Best DMR 14 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The best DMR 14 setup for Warzone

Best Warzone loadouts and top class setups

The very best Warzone loadouts revealed

How to do finishing moves and unlock the Wakizashi in Warzone and Cold War

Finishing moves are fiddly - here's how to do them.

Best LMG in Warzone: a guide to LMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

FiNN or PKM?

Latest articles

Best DMR 14 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The best DMR 14 setup for Warzone

Best Warzone loadouts and top class setups

The very best Warzone loadouts revealed

Have You Played... Spore?

Jam a mouth on your knees

10

Grand theft horse game Rustler rides into early access next month

6