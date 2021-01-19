Best Groza loadout and class setup in Warzone

The Groza’s a small but mighty assault rifle in Warzone. It’s got a fast fire rate, is portable, and can shred targets in seconds. Despite its dinky size, it can even tango with enemies at mid to long range if you can control the vicious recoil. With this in mind, I’ve put together a Groza loadout to help you get the most out of it in Warzone.

This guide was written by Ed Thorn and James Law.

Best Groza loadout in Warzone

In this guide I’ve put together the best five attachments for the Groza in Warzone. It excels at many ranges to be honest, and depending on how you kit the Groza out you can make it into a gun you can bring into close quarters fights like an SMG. However, this build is slightly more centred around going for a catch-all Warzone weapon that’ll serve you especially well at mid- to long-range, best used paired with a MAC-10 or other SMG:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 16.7” VDV Reinforced

16.7” VDV Reinforced Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Ammunition: VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

We’re opting for a longer range build, and the GRU Suppressor along with the 16.7″ VDV Reinforced barrel will help keep this weapon shredding at range. I’ve put an optic on the gun because it’s nice to see further when you’re using the Groza for range, but if you enjoy the iron sights enough to go without, chuck on a Foregrip to reduce the horizontal recoil.

The Groza chews through ammo extremely quickly, so the 60 Rnd Fast Mag will help you take on multiple enemies without the need for reloading, and the Airborne Elastic Wrap goes some way to mitigating any issues with .

Secondary weapon

If you’ve gone for Overkill as a perk, bag yourself a strong ranged option like the Pelington 703 or HDR sniper rifles.

Not a fan of Overkill? Stick Ghost on, and either opt for the Diamatti, Renetti, or the RPG.

Best Groza loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here’s all the info you need on maximising your Cold War loadouts, with the best Perks and Equipment being vital to your loadout. Here’s our favourites:

Perk 1:EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

EOD is the one here. You’ll be getting up close and personal with the Groza, so this’ll help you survive blasts from grenades or the dreaded fire shotgun.

Moving onto Perk 2: take your pick from Overkill or Ghost. The former will give you long range options, while the latter will help you as the circle tightens and UAVs start flying about.

Amped lets you swap weapons between your Groza and your long range weapon, which is vital if you’re caught in a pinch or run out of ammo.

C4’s ability to take out vehicles, even with its short throw distance, is powerful and incredibly satisfying. Plus, you can chuck it through windows with ease if you’re legging it at buildings with your Groza in tow.

I can’t get over how powerful Stun grenades are. Fling them near an enemy and it’ll totally prevent them from moving for at least a few seconds; a great companion for short range fights.

That's all for our Groza guide!