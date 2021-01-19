Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Bloodborne PSX is a 90s demake of From Software's classic

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

19th January 2021 / 1:49PM

An image from the demake. It shows a hunter looking at a beast.

The chairs we’ve sat on for five years have begun crumbling to dust in the Bloodborne PC port waiting room, but developer Lilith Walther may have something to tide us over. She’s working on a demake of From Software’s gothic romp that gives the game a chunky PS1 feel.

Walther, lead programmer on indie JRPG Witch, has shared clips on her Twitter which chronicle her progress on the Bloodborne PSX demake. It’s an interesting insight into the challenges that come with retro-fying a game.

Walther’s developing Bloodborne PSX in Unreal Engine 4 and, as you can see, it’s very much a work-in-progress. Having said this, it looks really slick so far. I’m a fan of the blocky aesthetics, and the way the original sound effects are slightly fuzzier.

While not really the same thing, Bloodborne PSX reminds me of the Quake mod which lets you fight Sif from Dark Souls, and a hunter from Bloodborne for good measure. I also can’t talk about demakes without giving Yakuza’s transformation into 2D side-scroller, Streets of Kamurocho, a shoutout.

You can follow Bloodborne PSX’s development on Walther’s Twitter. Once everything’s in order, she plans to release it as “free shareware with no strings attached“. Who knows how much she’ll recreate, but chances are it’s already further along in development than an actual PC port for Bloodborne. Pain.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

This Quake mod lets you fight Sif from Dark Souls

1

Yarntown brings Bloodborne to PC in a cutesy 16-bit style

5

Bloodborne is coming to PC, rumours claim

37

New From Software game - Bloodborne 2 , Dark Souls 4 or Shadow Tower?

40

Latest articles

Best gaming monitor 2021: the top 144Hz, 240Hz and 4K monitors

Plus all the best 1440p, ultrawide, budget monitors and more

Best gaming keyboard 2021: the top mechanical and wireless keyboards for gaming

Our favourite gaming keyboard picks for all budgets

Best gaming mouse 2021: the top wired and wireless gaming mice

Our tried and tested gaming mouse picks

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition preview

Speed demon