Counter-Strike: Global Offensive custom level has 30 million possible permutations

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

19th January 2021 / 9:30PM

A screenshot of a custom level for CSGO which is procedurally generated.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has some of the most famous, popular, and beautifully handcrafted maps of any multiplayer game. But there’s still only a finite number available, so it’s cool that someone has built a procedurally generated level with “tens of millions” of possible layouts.

There are limtations. For one, it’s an Aim map – a map with no hostage or bomb defusal objectives, so-called because they’re good places for players to practice their aim. But otherwise, this is impressive stuff by OrelStealth:

As the trailer explains, this isn’t the first map to experiment with levels being different in each round, but previously this was only used to (annoyingly) open or shut some doors on de_havana. Aim Rogue Inferno changes entire layouts, including rooms, floor levels and cover positions. It looks architecturally fairly simple to accommodate the shifting floor plan, a little like an infinite fy_iceworld.

I’m particularly impressed that it gives players options to customise the kind of level it generates, selecting whether it should be symmetrical or half-symmetrical, and even generating a seed you can then share with other players. It’s even got bot support.

It’s been a while since I’ve played CS:GO, but I wish more people – or Valve – were experimenting with it in this way. You can download the level and try it for yourself via the Steam Workshop.

Ta, PCGN.

