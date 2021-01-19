Ratropolis is a tower defence deckbuilder about commanding rats

Like Omori before it, Ratropolis is another game we missed because it snuck out over Christmas. This is much like the rats I used to live with in an old house share, who snuck around every trap we laid down for so long they became like friends. Horrible, noisy friends who’d steal our pasta… Much like all housemates.

Ratropolis is also a roguelite tower defense citybuilding deckbuilding real-time strategy game, though. I’ve never met a housemate who can say the same.

From a side-on perspective, you drop cards to place buildings – turrets, resource gatherers, and more – and then defend yourself against waves of oncoming enemies. The systems click together in neat ways, as the buildings you construct give you access to new cards, card upgrades, and so on.

That it’s real-time, rather than turn-based like most card battlers, reminds me a lot of Overdungeon, which similarly mixed cards amd tower defense. There’s none of the same spectacle here, but from the streams I’ve watched, Ratropolis seems like a more strategic game as a result. (I’ve been watching a lot of tower defence streams recently and everyone is playing either this or Bloons TD 6.)

We’ll have a review of Ratropolis in the near future. If you can’t wait that long, it’ll cost you £14/$18/€15 from Steam.