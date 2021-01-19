The Medium and a bunch of Yakuzas arrive on Xbox Game Pass for PC this month

Microsoft have revealed the next load of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass for PC this month, and I think you Yakuza fans are going to be rather pleased. The Yakuza Remastered collection (containing Yakuzas 3, 4 and 5) will hit the subscription service on January 28th, along with Bloober Team’s brand new horror The Medium. On top of that, Donut County, and RPS fave Desperados 3 are on the way too. Lovely stuff.

Sega already announced back in December that a truckload of Yakuza games would be coming to PC this month, but still, it’s nice to have the reminder. I’m told they’re very good games indeed. Ed in particular is a big fan of Yakuza 5’s plotline where you play as a cutesy high-school J-Pop idol.

The next big’un is The Medium, a new supernatural horror game from Observer developers, Bloober. It takes place in an abandoned hotel in Poland, and looks like a proper good spookfest. The devs said previously it was their “most ambitious game ever”, and it’s certainly one I’m looking forward to – especially considering how good Observer was.

In case you missed it, on Sunday Microsoft also announced that Remedy’s Control is coming to Game Pass this week too. Brendy’s Control review says the game “feels good in the fingerbits”, whatever that means.

That’s just a few of the headliners hitting the Game Pass this month though, here’s the full list of late-January arrivals:

January 21st – Control, Desperados 3 and Donut County

January 26th – Cyber Shadow

January 28th – The Medium, Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered

Some good’uns are bidding farewell to Game Pass on January 29th, however. You’ve got just 10 days left to have a go of this lot:

Death’s Gambit

Final Fantasy XV

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Gris

Indivisible

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Sea Salt

I highly recommend jumping on Gris while you still have the chance. It’s a gorgeous little platformer where each screen has you travelling through a lovely watercolour world. Alice Bee thought it was a bit empty in her Gris review, but it’s truly a delight to look at, and will only take up a couple of hours of your day.

You can still grab an Xbox Game Pass sub for just £1/$1 for your first month if you fancy, with the price going up to £8/$10 per month afterwards.