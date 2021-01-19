The Weekspot podcast: Indiana Jones is coming back to fight nazis, probably

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS’ weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

After an extended Christmas break, video games are most definitely back. All it took was for The Mouse to remember that there’s money in these here hills, and for Ian to return and murder some people in a variety of environments, some of which are very hill-like.

How could Indiana motherflipping Jones not lead this week’s Headlines and Hot Takes? It’s been a long time since we’ve had a video game featuring a wisecracking treasure hunter not called Nathan, so this is very exciting. We go back and forth on what MachineGames’ Indy game might actually turn out to be. And Lucasfilm Games didn’t stop there, as it was also revealed during the last week that The Division devs are working on an open-world Star Wars game. Even with all this movie video game chatter, there’s always time to stop off at Tech Corner, though.

Show and Tell focuses on one game this week, but it’s 2021’s first biggie: Hitman 3. Colm’s played through it once, while Matthew’s devoured the thing, so The Weekspot Boys go in-depth on the final entry in Ian Hitman’s World of Assassination trilogy.

Given the hoopla surrounding both the Indiana Jones and Star Wars announcements, it was only right that this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews would revolve around video games based on movie properties. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag and answering your Burning Questions.



