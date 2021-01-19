Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

The Weekspot podcast: Indiana Jones is coming back to fight nazis, probably

He belongs in a video game

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

19th January 2021 / 6:00PM

Featured post A handsome, young Harrison Ford weirdly smiling while dressed in his Indiana Jones garb

After an extended Christmas break, video games are most definitely back. All it took was for The Mouse to remember that there’s money in these here hills, and for Ian to return and murder some people in a variety of environments, some of which are very hill-like.

How could Indiana motherflipping Jones not lead this week’s Headlines and Hot Takes? It’s been a long time since we’ve had a video game featuring a wisecracking treasure hunter not called Nathan, so this is very exciting. We go back and forth on what MachineGames’ Indy game might actually turn out to be. And Lucasfilm Games didn’t stop there, as it was also revealed during the last week that The Division devs are working on an open-world Star Wars game. Even with all this movie video game chatter, there’s always time to stop off at Tech Corner, though.

Show and Tell focuses on one game this week, but it’s 2021’s first biggie: Hitman 3. Colm’s played through it once, while Matthew’s devoured the thing, so The Weekspot Boys go in-depth on the final entry in Ian Hitman’s World of Assassination trilogy.

Given the hoopla surrounding both the Indiana Jones and Star Wars announcements, it was only right that this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews would revolve around video games based on movie properties. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag and answering your Burning Questions.

To check out this week’s edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you’ve got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

