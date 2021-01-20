Best Diamatti loadout and class setup in Warzone

The Diamatti is a secondary weapon with the power to completely shred your enemies. With its burst capability and Dual Wield option, you’ll be able to run around zapping foes down like you’re using a shotgun, one-bursting people like there’s no tomorrow. The Diamatti can thus be kitted out with a pretty sweet class, designed to maximise damage at close ranges in Warzone and minimise the chance your enemies have to spot you on the minimap. So without further ado, here’s the best Diamatti loadout for Warzone.

Best Diamatti loadout in Warzone

Here’s my go-to attachment combo for the Diamatti in Warzone. Remember, you’ll want to match this gun up with something that’ll help you at range, because using the akimbo dual-wielding, you won’t be hitting many longshots with this:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 7.2” Task Force

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Stock: Dual Wield

The 30 round fast mag is pretty important – you won’t be able to get far with the Diamatti if it keeps running out of ammo. Thankfully, you can reload pretty fast and empty mags into your foes’ faces with blistering speed with the extra magazine capacity. You’ll also be able to get yourself a speedy reload to re-engage at pace.

As usual in Warzone, I’ve gone for the barrel that influences the gun’s damage ranges most effectively. The 7.2” Task Force barrel might not be the longest one available, but you’ll get improved damage, range, and bullet velocity with it. That means you can kill enemies quicker in every sense of the word. The loss of recoil control doesn’t even matter that much, since you’re always going to be hip-firing anyway.

I’ve gone for the Agency Suppressor here. Much like the Monolithic on the MW guns, this attachment will stop you showing up on enemies’ minimaps as you fire, which in Warzone is an absolute must. It also boosts your damage range a bit too. The downsides of ADS speed and aim walking steadiness don’t even matter – you can’t even aim down sights!

That’s because of the Dual Wield attachment, found under ‘stock’. This does what it says on the tin. You can’t ADS, but you essentially have double damage. Pull the triggers at the same time and an absolutely absurd amount of damage will hit your enemy square in the face.

Secondary weapon

Your secondary weapon in a Diamatti loadout is actually a primary weapon, since your pistol takes up the second slot. Thus, you’ll want to use something with the ability to perform at range. I’ve been absolutely loving the Groza, and the Grau 5.56 is always a classic in Warzone. Feel free to pick up a sniper like the HDR, or even a tactical rifle like the DMR 14 – it might’ve been nerfed but it still packs a punch.

Remember, the Diamatti is best used when you’re in close quarters, indoors, maybe storming an enemy squad hunkered down in a house. It’s a bit of a specialist weapon, but a really powerful one at that.

Best Diamatti loadout with Perks and Equipment

The best Perks and Equipment are vital for your loadout’s success. I personally have a go-to combo:

Perk 1:EOD

Perk 2: Ghost

Perk 3: Spotter

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

EOD is a classic, as some people will try to flush you out of buildings with Semtex and C4. There’s often another issue when invading buildings with a Diamatti in tow, since the enemy will often be settled in with Proximity Mines and Claymores laid down – EOD will make you much more durable against this.

This is an easy decision – Ghost is the best slot 2 perk. Because you’re using the Diamatti, you don’t need Overkill, so get yourself off of UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors.

Spotter is a solid choice for the third perk here, to be honest. As mentioned earlier, you’ll be running into enemy gear placed down as you advance with your dual pistolis in tow. Spotter lets you see them through walls, as well as hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems – an absolute godsend when you’re invading.

Frag Grenades might not be hugely meta, but with a Diamatti class they can be absolutely brilliant. Cook one up before storming an enemy team and they’ll be at an immediate disadvantage. Finally, for your tactical, Stun Grenades are a good one to run. Enemies are often powerless when they can’t move thanks to the stun, and you can just waltz up to them and zap them in the face with your Diamattis no problem.

How to unlock Dual Wield for the Diamatti

It’s easy to unlock Akimbo dual wielding for the Diamatti, unlike how it was in Modern Warfare. You just have to level the Diamatti up to level 45.

To grind guns most easily, use Weapon XP tokens at the lobby menu. From here, it’ll become a whole lot easier to level the gun up. Aside from that, just find the game mode most suited to getting a lot of level ups and kills. Nuketown 24/7 is a solid choice, or other small-map modes.

That’s all for our Diamatti guide! We have all kinds of COD Warzone pages if you fancy though, including but not limited to a lowdown of the best Warzone loadouts, as well as some advice on the go-to MAC-10 loadout, for when you feel like a bit of a different close-range experience.