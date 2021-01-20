Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best free PC games Best graphics cards Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Yes, Valve "definitely have games in development", Gabe Newell says

Lauren Morton

20th January 2021 / 8:09PM

While he’s spending quarantine in New Zealand, the national news channel has gotten Valve guy Gabe Newell to sit down and pointedly not answer some of his very favorite questions. They did their best to ask about all the games that end with threes, but Newell of course declined to say anything on the subject. He was willing to say that the company has games in development currently and also mentioned that launching Half-Life: Alyx had created the despire within the company to continue creating singleplayer games.

Newell talked with 1 News about such things as esports and Cyberpunk 2077 but of course things always come back around to Valve’s own games.

“We definitely have games in development that we’re going to be announcing—it’s fun to ship games,” he said. Granted, it’s no surprised that they’re working on games. Valve have had all sorts of games in development over the years. We heard about plenty of them in the Half-Life: Alyx – Final Hours documentary from last summer. They’ve started and cancelled everything from Half-Life 3 to some kind of RPG to other VR experiments.

The bigger question is whether they’ll finish and release any of the games they’re currently tinkering with. Newell’s mention that Valve might actually announce any of what they have in development is interesting.

Somewhat on that subject, Newell says “Alyx was great—to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that.” That’s not what I’d call a concrete commitment, but it is good to hear that getting Alyx out the door may be inspiring Valve to get other things singleplayer games out into the wild more often.

As for all those series without third entries, well they tried at least. “I’ve successfully not spoken about those things for a long time and I hope to continue to not talk about them until they are moot questions,” Newell said. “Then we’ll move on to a new set of questions.”

Lauren Morton

