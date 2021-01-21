Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best free PC games Best graphics cards Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Ocean's Heart is out, uses this one extremely common key art composition I can't resist

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

21st January 2021 / 8:56PM

Key art for the game Ocean's Heart, showing the protagonist overlooking a landscape.
An image from a Hyper Light Drifter cutscene, showing the protagonist looking over a landscape.
An image from a Ni no Kuni cutscene, showing the protagonist looking over a landscape.
An image from Genshin Impact, showing one of the protagonists looking over a landscape.

Ocean’s Heart is a Zelda-like, in the sense that it’s a 2D, top-down sword swinger in the vein of Link To The Past. That means you’ll never see the kind of vista that’s in its key art (top left, above). You’ll never see that beautiful blue sky. And yet, and yet, I cannot resist the promise of a piece of art like that. I click on every game that uses it.

Ocean’s Heart really is a Zelda-like. You swing your sword and fire arrows, and descend into dungeons to solve environment puzzles and beat up baddies and open treasure chests. It’s sprite art is really cute, with sweet little marketplaces and rainy plains and strange crow beasts. There’s also crafting and magic shenanigans going on.

But really it’s the key art that drew me to it. It was the same sort of image that first drew me to Genshin Impact late last year, another game that was consciously riffing on Zelda tropes. It’s appealing for fairly obvious reasons. The blue sky, the green, lush landscape, and the promise of interesting places to explore.

Genshin delivered on the fantasy in spades by giving you the ability to climb, meaning you could scale any cliff you thought might you a nice view from the top. There’d usually be a rock or a bench at the top to perch on, too, letting you soak in the vista. Ocean’s Heart’s top-down perspective means it can’t do the same, but the trailer above does have a nice sense of a journey across a vast world.

Ocean’s Heart is out now on Steam and will cost you £13.50/$15/€15.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Resident Evil Village will release in May, comes with RE: Verse multiplayer game

6

Opera bought Game Maker to form the basis of Opera Gaming

3

Puzzle Quest 3 revives match-3/RPG mash-up after ten years away

15

Skul: The Hero Slayer lets you swap skills by swapping skulls, is out now

1

Latest articles

Resident Evil Village will release in May, comes with RE: Verse multiplayer game

6

Opera bought Game Maker to form the basis of Opera Gaming

3

Puzzle Quest 3 revives match-3/RPG mash-up after ten years away

15

Skul: The Hero Slayer lets you swap skills by swapping skulls, is out now

1