Planet-harvesting Dyson Sphere Program is out now in early access

Devouring an entire solar system with industry is, at once, both frightening and highly appealing. Well, sci-fi management sim Dyson Sphere Program is now out in early access, if you’re curious as to how it feels transforming stars and planets into cogs for your mechanised empire.

Developed by Youthcat Studio, Dyson Sphere Program has you convert the galaxy into a web of automated factories, all with the aim of churning out enough resources to construct a Dyson Sphere: a gargantuan orb that encloses an entire sun and gleans every ounce of energy from it. Only the best power source will suffice for humanity.

I’d say that Dyson Sphere Program looks like an interstellar Factorio of sorts, as you’ll hop around a procedurally generated universe harvesting every poor planet you come across. It’s all about starting off with a small mech and a few machines, stockpiling resources, then extending your galactic grasp with intricate production lines and massive factories and shiny new technology.

Youthcat Studio say that the early access version of the game is the base experience. Their priority right now is to fix bugs, and once the worst of these have been ironed out, to start expanding the universe with new goodies, like combat against monsters and a mecha editor.

On how long Dyson Sphere Program will be in early access for, the Steam page says they’re planning on a year, but that it could take longer.

You can find Dyson Sphere Program on Steam right now. Its normal price is £16/$20/€17, though it has a 10% launch discount for the first week.