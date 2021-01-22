Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best free PC games Best graphics cards Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Apex Legends Season 8 is totally demolishing Kings Canyon

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

22nd January 2021 / 12:19PM

When Respawn said last week that the Apex Legends’ map Kings Canyon would be “obliterated” in Season 8, I thought perhaps this meant they were going to whack a giant crater somewhere and call it a day. After seeing the new Season 8 launch trailer, I think I wildly underestimated their resolve. Kings Canyon looks like a wasteland.

I don’t know why I didn’t think much of the whole “obliterated” thing. It’s a pretty strong word to describe utterly destroying something. See it happen for yourself in the trailer below.

Apex’s previous map changes have been big, but I don’t think any of them have quite reached this scale. The trailer sees new Legend Fuse making an ostentatious debut at the Apex Games, before his former pal from his lore trailer tries to blow up the big airship he’s stood on – as well as the poor crowd beneath it. He manages to stop the exploding at first, but then, uh oh, it looks like she’s actually rigged most of the arena to pop too. It all goes boom, and what’s left is a smouldering wasteland where Kings Canyon used to be.

I wonder if it’s fun, or maybe a little bit sad, for the devs to demolish something they’ve worked on for so long. This map had a good run, I suppose, it’s the only one that’s been in Apex since it launched almost two years ago.

It would be nice if one day Apex took a leaf out of Fortnite’s book to show some of these map changes with live events. For as much as I love the cinematics, watching Fuse arrive firsthand during a match would’ve been brilliant.

Apex Legends Season 8 arrives on February 2nd. As well as the new character and fiery map changes, Respawn are also introducing a new gun, the 30-30 Repeater. Check out their website for more info.

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

