Galactic Civilizations III is free on the Epic Games Store

A new week, a new chance to conquer some planets. That’s right readers, 4X space strategy game Galactic Civilizations III is free to keep on the Epic Games Store for the next week. Definitely one to consider if the idea of colonising an entire galaxy for precisely zero pounds appeals to you.

If you’re unfamiliar with Galactic Civilizations III, it’s a 4X strategy game in which you explore an enormous galaxy, bump into alien races, navigate tense negotiations, start a few wars, and research new technologies. All with the aim of transforming your budding civilisation into a planet-conquering powerhouse.

Galaxy Civilizations III has been out for quite a while now, but it still sounds like a solid experience for those who want a sci-fi 4X with plenty of lasting decisions to make. Our Adam Smith (RPS in peace) gave it a hallowed RPS Recommended badge in his Galactic Civilizations III review.

“If you’re interested in the mathematics of its systems, or in creating an efficient empire of space-robots, GalCiv III may be ideal. It’s a game that rewards understanding of its deeper mechanics. That said, it’s also a game with AI that remains interesting campaign after campaign, and that manages to communicate the complexity and majesty of interstellar government.”

Over the years since launch Galactic Civilizations III has certainly received no shortage of expansions and mods. However, it’s worth noting that you won’t get any expansions with the free version. Still, if you do end up liking the game, it’s nice to know there are plenty more add-ons to sink your teeth into.

Galactic Civilizations III is free over on the Epic Games Store until 4pm on Thursday the 28th of January.