Hitman 3 Dartmoor greenhouse key: how to get into the greenhouse

The Dartmoor level of Hitman 3 is easily a highlight of the series. You’ll take on the role of a private investigator, and work out the solution to a good old locked-room mystery. To do this, you’ll need to examine each area of the mansion with care, including the greenhouse out back. Problem is, the greenhouse is locked, with the key missing. To help you get to the vital evidence hidden within the greenhouse we’ve detailed exactly how to get inside. We’ll take a look at the mysterious case of the missing greenhouse key, as well as what you can find inside the greenhouse.

Where is the greenhouse key?

If you’ve checked out all of the rooms in the mansion, you’ll have found the greenhouse key chain in Emma and Gregory’s room. Emma has the key, so unless you want to knock her out to get it. This is extremely difficult to do without ruining your save, so the method below is a better option.

How to get into the Dartmoor greenhouse

Given that the greenhouse key is in Emma’s pocket, you’ll likely need to break into the greenhouse using either a lockpick or a crowbar. If this is your first playthrough, it’s unlikely you’ll have a lockpick on you, so head around the back of the greenhouse and pick up the nearby crowbar. Using the crowbar to open the doors will get you in heaps of trouble, so use distractions to keep everyone busy. I managed to get in through the door facing the mansion, as you can wait for guards to walk away to break in.

What’s inside?

So what’s all the fuss about? What evidence can you find inside the greenhouse? Well, there’s all kinds of equipment used for crafting poison, as well as a clue to who’s next on the kill list. This is likely the last piece of evidence you’ll need in order to accuse a killer, so it’s important you check this area carefully. This is also a great place to pick up poison.

That’s how to get into the greenhouse area in the Dartmoor level of Hitman 3. For our thoughts on the game, check out our Hitman 3 review. For a more detailed look at the Dartmoor level, visit our article on Hitman 3’s murder mystery plotline.