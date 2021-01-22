Mystery Steam Reviews goes to the movies
The Movie: The Game: The Quiz
Video Game Land was pretty quiet until LucasFilm Games popped up and decided to announce they were working with Bethesda on an Indiana Jones game, and then, only a day later, they said they’d partnered with Ubisoft for an open-world Star Wars game. Licensed video games are back, baby.
Loads of people are missing their cinema fix at the minute, so we decided to celebrate film in this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews. It’s Mystery Steam Reviews: The Movie: The Game: The Quiz.
One of more simpler ones: both of us had to choose three games that were based on pre-existing movie franchises. No controversy this week, either, which is nice. Well… no controversy when it comes to the chosen games, at least.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.
