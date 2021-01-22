Mystery Steam Reviews goes to the movies

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

Video Game Land was pretty quiet until LucasFilm Games popped up and decided to announce they were working with Bethesda on an Indiana Jones game, and then, only a day later, they said they’d partnered with Ubisoft for an open-world Star Wars game. Licensed video games are back, baby.

Loads of people are missing their cinema fix at the minute, so we decided to celebrate film in this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews. It’s Mystery Steam Reviews: The Movie: The Game: The Quiz.

One of more simpler ones: both of us had to choose three games that were based on pre-existing movie franchises. No controversy this week, either, which is nice. Well… no controversy when it comes to the chosen games, at least.

If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about Hitman 3 loads, we discussed the Star Wars game a little, and we got quite excited about what MachineGames’ Indy game could turn out to be.

