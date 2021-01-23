Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best free PC games Best graphics cards Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

This mod puts Half-Life: Alyx's gravity gloves into Skyrim VR

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

23rd January 2021 / 9:01PM

A screenshot of Skyrim VR, showing two hands grasping the side and cork of a potion bottle respectively.

Half-Life: Alyx‘s gravity gloves ruined a lot of other virtual reality games for me, because being able to point and flip objects into my hands solved a lot of awkward manoeuvring problems common in other games. It’s hard, after the elegance of Half-Life’s system, to go back to bending, sidestepping, and grasping at the air to pick up items – or worse, having your hands lack any and all collision with the world around you.

Enter the modders. Specifically, enter modder FlyingParticle, who has released HIGGS VR for Skyrim VR. It’s a mod that adds gravity glove-style interaction to Skyrim, and it looks like it works beautifully.

HIGGS stands for Hand Interaction and Gravity Gloves for Skyrim. VR-focused YouTuber Cangar has made the below video to demonstrate the mod’s features, and it contains everything you’d hope for from a mod inspired by Alyx:

You can point at items and flip them into your hands. You can use your hands now to shove things around on tables. Your in-game hands will grip models in natural positions, letting you hold bottles from the base, the tip, or any point along the side, for example. You can now drop items over your shoulder to pocket them, a common feature in many first-person VR games. You can use this system to strip armour from defeated enemies. It even works with Skyrim’s theft system, highlighting objects in red that you’ll be branded a thief for picking up.

There are a few differences between this implementation between this and Half-Life: Alyx. For one, here you point your palm at objects to draw them towards you, which I can imagine taking some getting used to. There’s an .ini file included however that’ll let you fine tune some of its settings to your preference.

Instructions for how to install and set up HIGGS VR can be found on the mod’s Nexus Mods page. You’ll want to download the VRIK mod for the full experience seen in the video above, as that’s what gives you an in-game body and finger animations for grabbing objects.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Half-Life: Alyx

The Half-Life game you wanted

122

Yes, Valve "definitely have games in development", Gabe Newell says

50

Steam saw 2.6 million first-time buyers each month last year

18

Gabe Newell has blasted Gnome Chompski into space

15

Latest articles

Mech Mechanic Simulator's demo is a relaxing way to spend time with mechs

Spelunky 2 mod Overlunky lets you zoom out and blow up every level

1

Microsoft Flight Simulator slightly delays its world update 3 UK revamp

3

2014's best strategy game is free on Steam this weekend

24