2023's Call Of Duty will be a "full premium release", whatever that means

Activision have not-so-clarified that next year’s annual Call Of Duty release will be a “full premium” one. The shotgun blast of marketing speak erupted from the company’s third quarter earnings results for the year, setting off car alarms, shattering glass, and triggering journalists’ Google Alerts. You can interpret “full premium release” to mean an actual game that costs $70, or an expansion packaged and sold during the ritually observed Call Of Duty release window. I choose to sit on the fence for the next 12 months, carefully raising one eyebrow so I don’t topple over.

Rumblings surrounding 2023’s Call Of Duty instalment, or if there’s even going to be one, have been going on for some time now. I noted last month that Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier had pooh-poohed the idea that a full Call Of Duty game would see the light of day in 2023. Schreier didn’t clarify where he’d heard that from, though, but he’s waded in again to cast doubt on Activision’s statement meaning there’s a full COD game coming next year.

This seems to me like a case of six of one FPS game and half a dozen of the other military shooter. Or, as Zen practitioners might put it: “When a sizable Call Of Duty release is being sold for $70 at the end of every year, isn’t that just a full game anyway?” I suspect people will still be tussling over the semantics of it when Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Price Strikes Movember launches towards the end of 2023.

Man lol you keep falling for the same PR language. It's a continuation of Modern Warfare II. It's called a full premium release because they're probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content. But it's more MWII — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

Ed felt there were a few disappointments with the latest Call Of Duty in his Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer review, but generally had a fun time with the shooter. “Aside from a couple of overcomplications,” he said, “the game still excels at delivering an arcadey shootybang that's paced well, with a wealth of modes and weapons to satisfy all types of player.”

