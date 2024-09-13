50/50 is a cheerful, deeply heinous free game about cutting things perfectly in half

We're having a bit of an indie freebie morning, it seems. My humble contribution is 50/50, a downloadable or browser-based game which I suspect will fill some of you with the deepest aggravation. As the name suggests, it's about cutting things in half - specifically food items, such as fried eggs (easy enough) and candy canes (WTF). You draw a line down each object with your mouse, then click or hit space bar to perform a slice. Then, the game calculates a percentage. If it's bang-on or very close to 50/50, you'll pass. If not, you'll have to start over. I know: this is how entire days are wasted. Sorry.

Whomst amongst us has not known the surpassing irritation, the abiding frenzy of not quite cutting an item exactly in half in a video game? I have terrible memories of playing Metal Gear Revengeance and trying to bisect a guard and argh argh argh, NOT RIGHT NOT RIGHT. Sorry Desperado soldiers, let's take this from the top.

It's not your fault. Few video game control schemes and interfaces are precise enough for such feats of delicacy, which is why many games with object-slicing mechanics only pretend you've performed a perfect 50/50 cut (it also saves computational resources versus actually simulating an object's division). But even as the signpost or tree trunk or whatever parts under your blade you know, in your heart of hearts, that you have failed. The game isn't helping you, it's mocking you. I see you laughing at me, Fruit Ninja.

Find 50/50 on Itch.io. Little tip: you don't have to draw a line in one go while playing 50/50 - you can fill in the cut square by square. Thanks to Warpdoor for passing this on.