A 46% Prime Big Deal Days saving on the Crucial P310 SSD makes it a great DIY alternative to all those Steam Deck microSDs I’ve been posting

For the record, I still think it’s easier and safer to go with a microSD for your Steam Deck storage needs, and with good Prime Big Deal Days savings on two of the best – the Samsung Pro Plus and the SanDisk Ultra – that opinion remains unbudged. Still, you know what they say: when you’re holding a tiny screwdriver, everything starts to look like a tiny screw. So I understand if the call to replace the Deck’s internal SSD, or indeed that of your Asus ROG Ally, proves too strong.

In which case, have a look at the Crucial P310, which I added to our best SSDs list just last week, and is currently joining in the Prime sale frivolities. Specifically, the 1TB model has been slashed from £128 to £70 on Amazon UK, while it’s the 2TB version that gets a US discount, dropping from $265 to $168.

UK deal:

US deal:

Performance-wise, it’s hard to find much to complain about with the P310. It competed extremely closely with the more expensive WD Black SN770M in my game loading time tests, coming within fractions of a second to WD’s premium drive. And while that was on what was originally a 256GB Steam Deck, it can also upgrade the 512GB editions of the Steam Deck OLED and ROG Ally. Just make sure you’ve got the right tools and a steady hand before making the switch, as swapping out a handheld’s SSD is a fiddlier, more delicate process than changing a desktop drive.

You’ll also need an Amazon Prime account or Prime free trial, as per Big Deals Days rules. The sale ends at midnight tonight.