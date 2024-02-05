A bunch of classic Yu-Gi-Oh! video games are headed to PC - and outside of Japan - for the first time

Veteran trading card game and master of the heavily-kerned, overly-long monster name Yu-Gi-Oh! turns 25 this year. Among the card game’s quarter-century celebrations during an event in the Tokyo Dome this past weekend were a number of announcements, including the reveal of a collection of classic Yu-Gi-Oh! video games headed to Steam.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection brings together a number of digital adaptations of the franchise from decades past. Notably, the collection will see the release of some Yu-Gi-Oh! games on the PC for the first time, as well as English localisations of titles that have never been available outside of Japan before. (Officially, at least.)

The first game to be confirmed for the collection was Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist, which originally released on the Game Boy Color in 2000. It was never released outside of Japan; that will change with this new anthology.

Also revealed for the Early Days Collection was the original version of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2, with a campaign set during the anime’s Battle City arc, which saw an English release for the Game Boy Advance as the modified Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel. (Thanks, Dicebreaker.)

Konami didn’t confirm how many games in total will make an appearance in the collection, or which other platforms the games might be pulled from. (The announcement vaguely refers to “the earliest Yu-Gi-Oh! games ever released”.) A release date and price are also yet to be announced, but we do know that the Early Days Collection will hit Steam alongside Nintendo Switch.