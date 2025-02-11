A Game About Digging A Hole is Powerwash Simulator for holes

PowerWash Simulator simply too strenuous? House Flipper 2 furrowing your brow? They can't hurt you anymore, friend. It is simply you and the hole now. The days may come, and the world may spin, but you? You need only dig. A Game About Digging A Hole is a game about digging a hole.

"Hey Steam community," goes the delightfully unadorned Steam page introduction to this simulation game. "I'm Ben, and I created this game in my spare time!". I love you, Ben. Not a "play your way" in sight. Nary a "the only limit is your imagination". Absent a venomous and detestable "easy to learn, hard to master". Just a bloke named Ben, and a hole named hole.

"Dig deep, sell what you find, update your equipment to continue your journey further and further. With every spadeful you dig, you get closer to the truth. There's no rush, no rules - just you and the adventure underground," Ben continues. "Costs as much as a coffee, but is fun for longer and is caffeine-free!"

That last point is debatable, but I'll let it slide. Also the game costs £4/$5. Cheap game, but if someone tried to charge me that much for coffee I'd be so mad I'd have to actually leave my house and find out how much people charge for coffee these days. Actually, no. No. Sorry. Going to stay in. Got a hole to dig, innit.