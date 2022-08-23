If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A Lords Of The Fallen reboot is in the works

It's rebooting the 2014 action RPG of almost the same name
News by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on

Dark-fantasy RPG Lords Of The Fallen is getting a surprise reboot being developed by CI Games studio HexWorks. Announced during Opening Night Live at Gamescom, The Lords Of The Fallen is an action Soulslike that looks to be in the same vein as the original - lots of knights, swords, and undead - but, interestingly, the reboot has a completely different story set thousands of years after the events of the original.

The cinematic trailer doesn’t showcase any gameplay, but it does spotlight what lies in store for fans. Feast your eyes on the lavish trailer below:

Watch on YouTube

HexWorks Studio are calling The Lords Of The Fallen a "spiritual successor" to the original and, from the look of the trailer, have kept to the game's dark-fantasy origins. Players will be navigating the world of the living and the world of the dead with combat that's a mixture of magic and melee. You’ll also be able to play with a bud in online co-op and as the saying goes: those who slay together, stay together.

HexWorks also say that the game will be five times larger than its 2014 predecessor, with plenty of NPC quests, characters and rich stories to delve into. The epic fight with the three-headed undead dragon and its phantom rider in the trailer certainly has my attention. The original got mixed reviews upon release so it'll be interesting to see how this new game will compare.

There's no official release date (or even an official release year) for The Lords Of The Fallen Order, but what we do know is that it'll be out on PC as well as consoles.

For more Gamescom coverage, be sure to check out our Gamescom 2022 hub for all the latest news, impressions from the show floor and more.

Rachel manages all things reviews for RPS. Ever since she first started writing about games on the internet, she’s always felt strongly about championing indies and will never stop banging on about the latest indie darling. If you know of an upcoming game you think RPS would be interested in, she’s the gal to reach out to.

