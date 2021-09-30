A lot of you are petting the pets in Crusader Kings 3

1240 Pepsi Max cans quaffed. 30 Toffee Crisps swallowed. 600 sneezes sneezed. These are the stats of my past year. Crusader Kings 3's past year offers bigger numbers.

To celebrate the kingdom sim's first year of release, Paradox have put out a set of in-game stats, which includes: 18 million marriages, 334 million children, and "4 million pets petted."

The raw numbers are:

334 million children born

18 million marriages and betrothals

4 million characters broken by stress

4 million pets petted

1 million prisoners escaped

Paradox also offered up some examples of player preferences:

The most popular starting region is Britannia

The most popular faith tenet is Warmonger

The most popular lifestyle is Stewardship / Wealth

Pagan religions have been reformed 1 million times

The Roman Empire has been restored 190,000 times

The Great Schism has been healed 220,000 times

Cannibalism has been adopted 14,000 times

The most popular lifestyle is wealth? And in the game, etc.

I feel like there are many grislier stats that could have been shared here. How many Popes have been popped, Paradox? How many of those 334 million children were murdered to make way for less stupid heirs? Give me the stats and let's create some tabloid outcry.

It's only fair that the numbers above are so high, given that Crusader Kings 3 is very good. Nate loved it in his review, and went on to write some jolly diaries including the tale of Gigaknight. There have also been some excellent mods released so far, including the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater mod pictured above.