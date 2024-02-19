A mod that adds Fred Durst to Fallout: New Vegas, thought to be lost media, has been found

Cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer have highlighed a heartwarming story of lost media becoming found again. A mod for Matthew Perry career high and/or nuclear apocalypse RPG sidequest Fallout: New Vegas, which was thought lost since some time around 2016, has been found by chance on someone's hard drive. The content of this mod, you ask? It adds a companion who looks like redoubtable nu-metal pioneer Fred Durst. I was trying to come up with a pun to do with "nookie" or that modders will "keep rollin'", but I respect you too much for that (also it's Monday and I'm very tired - give me something to break, am I right?).

Someone known only as UsagiCola, assumed fan of either Limp Bizkit or shitpost mods, or both, and who has now locked down their Xitter account (presumably because of their new Durst-related fame) happened to have the mod saved. YouTuber Micky D has shared the zip for the mod in a Google Drive link, via Xitter. I haven't verified or tested that file myself, so I take no responsibility if you download that and it makes your computer explode. Nobody has reported that happening, so far, though.

The story of the mod's disappearance itself is, according to PCG, as much happenstance as its recovery now. A short 2015 YouTube video by the modder Lb8068 advertises the mod coming out, and links to it on Nexus Mods. In the video comments you can see a comment below, a scant year later, saying "yo wtf did this get taken down". Lb8068 replies it was, and also that they "recently reformatted [their] computer". Thus, the mod was thought lost forever, until UsagiCola found it again.

Lest you think that all Fred does in New Vegas is wear his signature red cap, you will be heartened to know - as I was - that he speaks entirely in short clips from Limp Bizkit songs. E.g. when you go up to him to interact he says "Limp Bizkit's in the huose ya'll, and if you say "let's get going," Fred will reply "Keep rollin', rollin', rollin' rollin'." Is this a mod that would get annoying quite quickly? Sure. Is it a mod that should exist, that is an example of the indominable spirit of man? Also yes. And I guess something-something-digital-archiving-and-so-on. If you want to get hold of New Vegas to en-Durst it, it's on Game Pass (or Steam for a tenner).