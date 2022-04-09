A new game in the Subnautica universe is in development

Subnautica is, according to us, the best survival game. Its standalone expansion Subnautica: Below Zero is great, too. So it's good news that developers Unknown Worlds, despite having been bought by PUBG's developers and working on something in a whole new genre, are also working on something new in the "Subnautica universe". This according to a job advert posted this week.

We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌



Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkT — Unknown Worlds (@UnknownWorlds) April 7, 2022

"We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe," tweeted the Unknown Worlds Twitter account. The tweet then links through to a job listing with a little more detail:

Unknown Worlds is seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to join the team working on the next game in the Subnautica universe. This person will collaborate closely with the team to tell compelling, dramatic stories in the context of the game experience, while also defining the history and lore of a new science fiction world and its alien inhabitants. This person has a unique opportunity to join the team early in development and help establish the narrative direction for a beloved franchise.

From the job listing, the takeaways are "a new science fiction world" setting and "early in development", but this is far from a game announcement. For all we know this new game in the Subnautica universe could be a match-3 mobile game about lining up triples of fish. For all we know this new game could be cancelled next week. But, if you love Subnautica - and I've seen the comments, so I know a lot of you do - then this is a little tease to suggest that you may one day again be terrified by some strange mollusc.