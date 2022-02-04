Work on a new Grand Theft Auto "is well underway", Rockstar say

Eight years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games have finally confirmed yes, they really are making a new GTA. For eight years they've focused on adding new content to the MMO-y GTA Online mode, which seems a licence to print money by selling in-game cash for real cash. This has made some fans ornery, wondering if they'll just keep on plugging away at GTAO forever, especially with GTAV coming to next-gen consoles this year. But no, really, Rockstar say they really have been making a new one.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," Rockstar said in today's announcement. "With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway."

They don't have anything to say about it yet, though. Location, time period, and characters are all mysteries, hell, even the name. But let's call of Grand Theft Auto VI for the sake of convenience. Across the years, all manner of rumours have bubbled around: a return to Liberty City from GTA 3 and 4, revisiting Vice City, even popping back to London, last seen 23 years ago in an expansion for the first game. In short, we don't know, and it's not worth getting invested in rumours.

I'm well up for more Vice City, mind. And yeah, even as someone who likes GTAO, I'm so ready for a proper full new singleplayer campaign.

Rockstar have a lot to do to save face after of the recent the disaster of the recent GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. The collection of GTA3, Vice City, and San Andreas was buggy, ugly, and wildly unpolished, a condition made worse by Rockstar pulling the original games from sale so this was the only option. They changed their minds on that, thankfully, and offered owners a free game to make up.

After that, I can see why they're confirming a new GTA now—and why they might want to not show anything until it's looking mint.

GTAV hits PlayStation 5 and Xbox Xeries XS on the 15th of March, by the way.

Disclosure: Like half the population of Edinburgh, I have some pals who work at Rockstar.