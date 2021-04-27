A ship in the Arctic is a good setting for an Among Us 'em up

Here's a great idea for a game: eight seamen set out on an Arctic expedition, but they need to keep stopping their ship to scavenge for fuel and supplies, and also two of the seamen are unholy traitors out to sabotage the crew. That's the idea behind Dread Hunger, a first-person mix of survival and hidden role games which launched into early access last week. It looks pretty neat! And The Terror made the concept seem such fun.

So, you and seven of your pals are headed into the Arctic on your ship, sure to have a great time. But oh no, supplies of fuel and food are low, so you'll need to stop at land to hunt wildlife and find fresh coal without getting lost, freezing death, starving, getting eaten by cannibalistic shipwrecked sailors, and such. And double oh no, two members of the crew are traitors who can use unholy powers to sabotage you, dragging the expedition out as supplies dwindle.

Sounds a bit like Project Winter, but in first-person and you get to drive a boat. I do like that you actually get to steer the ship, it's not just a premise. And I like that lovely blue ice.

Dread Hunger is available in Steam Early Access for £19.49/€20.99/$24.99. The devs expect the early access period will last 6-8 months while they add new maps, characters, weapons, and more. Early access plans can always slip, though who even waits for multiplayer games to leave early access before playing anymore?