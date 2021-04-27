If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

A ship in the Arctic is a good setting for an Among Us 'em up

That's Dread Hunger, in early access now
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Sailors with swords and guns fight in a Dread Hunger screenshot.

Here's a great idea for a game: eight seamen set out on an Arctic expedition, but they need to keep stopping their ship to scavenge for fuel and supplies, and also two of the seamen are unholy traitors out to sabotage the crew. That's the idea behind Dread Hunger, a first-person mix of survival and hidden role games which launched into early access last week. It looks pretty neat! And The Terror made the concept seem such fun.

So, you and seven of your pals are headed into the Arctic on your ship, sure to have a great time. But oh no, supplies of fuel and food are low, so you'll need to stop at land to hunt wildlife and find fresh coal without getting lost, freezing death, starving, getting eaten by cannibalistic shipwrecked sailors, and such. And double oh no, two members of the crew are traitors who can use unholy powers to sabotage you, dragging the expedition out as supplies dwindle.

Sounds a bit like Project Winter, but in first-person and you get to drive a boat. I do like that you actually get to steer the ship, it's not just a premise. And I like that lovely blue ice.

Dread Hunger is available in Steam Early Access for £19.49/€20.99/$24.99. The devs expect the early access period will last 6-8 months while they add new maps, characters, weapons, and more. Early access plans can always slip, though who even waits for multiplayer games to leave early access before playing anymore?

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch