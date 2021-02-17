A trip in Final Fantasy XV reminded me of Albania

It had to happen at some point, didn't it? I, the JRPG-liker, installed Final Fantasy XV. My main reasoning behind the purchase was simple: it promised a roadtrip with the lads, all of whom have great hair. Both these things are currently out of reach for most of us in lockdown.

So yes, I was aware that a large portion of my time in FFXV would be spent reclined in a car. What I didn't expect was to be reminded of a trip I took to Albania within the first hour of playing.