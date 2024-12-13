Aaron Paul stars in Dispatch, a story based superhero management game from ex-Telltale devs

Aaron Paul, he of a heartbreakingly fraught performance as Todd in Bojack Horseman, and also Breaking Bad, is starring in a new strategy story game from AdHoc, a studio with ex-Telltale developers at the helm. Dispatch is a story-focused strategy game where you’ll play a broke superhero trying to get himself a new mech suit by working at a hero dispatch center. Having trouble tracking a trailer down for this one, but you can find it here on Steam.

“Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter,” reads the descriptions. “Manage a dysfunctional team of misfit heroes and strategize who to send to emergencies around the city, all while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero.”

To do that, you’ll make choices in an unfolding story, and manage a roster of superheroes from a tactical map of the city, responding to emergencies by deploying those you feel are right for the job. Each hero has “quirks, flaws, and baggage you’ll need to navigate to keep the team together,” and you’ll also upgrade their skills and abilities.

This one’s out sometime next year. Some of the humour aside, I quite like the look of it! Management games with a bit of personality are always a treat, and the amount of different systems playing off each other here looks intriguing. I like the Man Who Is Also A Bat, too.

