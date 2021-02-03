Call Of Duty: Warzone bans another 60,000 cheaters

In yet another attempt to hinder the ever-increasing army of hackers in Call Of Duty: Warzone, yesterday Activision banned 60,000 accounts for cheating.

In a blog post, Activision said that they've now banned over 300,000 cheaters since launch. Then it's mainly, "we'll crack down on them, pinky promise" stuff, with enhancements being made to their internal anti-cheat, additional detection technology, and more regular communication moving forwards.

This ban wave arrives during a rocky time for Warzone, as it comes under mounting pressure from big Call Of Duty streamers who have quit the game due to cheaters.

"Vikkstar123" is one of the most notable streamers to have spoken out, having announced he's quit Warzone content because the game has become totally saturated with hackers. In his video, he even mentions players live-streaming themselves cheating on Facebook Gaming, and describes feeling helpless, as no matter what, "they never seem to go away, and there's always more and more hackers".

According to Rod Breslau, one of the streamers mentioned was actually partnered for monetisation with Facebook Gaming. Thankfully, they've now been removed from the platform.

Scroll through the Warzone subreddit and it doesn't take long to find players simply fed up with cheaters too. This one mentions dying to the same hacker twice in two weeks. Plus, there are also plenty of posts angry at the stim glitch still hanging around, despite a patch in January which was meant to fix the exploit once and for all. If you're unfamiliar with it, stim-glitching enables players to remain in the poison gas indefinitely, which definitely adds even more fuel to the fire.

I've not encountered any hackers out there...yet. But I watch a couple of big Warzone streamers over on Twitch, and I've seen plenty of their matches fall victim to cheaters. It's a recurring theme whenever I watch them, to the point where they've ended streams early because they're sick of losing out to them.

Still, it's a positive thing that Activision are upping the anti-cheat ante, but I get the feeling this is going to be an uphill battle. Here's hoping their new measures pay off and we at least see fewer hackers in the months to come.