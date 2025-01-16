Afterlove EP, the final game from the creator of Coffee Talk, launches next month

Making a game about emotionally wayward 20-somethings in a band? You have my sympathies. Night In The Woods nailed the assignment so thoroughly, and is so beloved, that you're in for some tough comparisons. Afterlove EP has plenty going for it that makes it seem like it might be able to hold its own, however. It's set in the city of Jakarta, Indonesia, for one. It was conceived of by the creator of Coffee Talk, another beloved game, for another.

It's now got a release date: February 14th.

Maybe I'd have released it the day after Valentine's Day.

Afterlove EP tells the story of Rama, a musician dealing with the unexpected passing of his girlfriend, Cinta. Rama is working on finishing an EP of music he promised he'd make for her, while struggling to get his band back together and grieve his partner. It's described by its creators as a mix of "narrative adventure, visual novel, rhythm game and life/dating sim", which yes, means there's rhythm game segments where you're playing with your band.

The game is being developed by Pikselnesia, an Indonesian indie studio founded by Mohammad Fahmi, the creator of Coffee Talk. Coffee Talk was a mellow visual novel about making hot drinks and chatting with customers in a coffee shop, and several RPSers fell for its cosy atmosphere. Fahmi passed away during development of Afterlove EP in March, 2022.

We hope to have a review of Afterlove EP near to release. In the meantime, you'll find more screenshots and trailers over on Steam.