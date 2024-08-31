Against The Storm is getting frogs and a new biome in its first expansion this September

Against The Storm already contains a zoo's-worth of animal-people to order around as you attempt to build a town that can survive the perma-rain of the Blightstorm. That doesn't stop new expansion Keepers Of The Stone from adding one more. Come September 26th, you'll be able to welcome the frog people as you venture into a new biome.

Here's a release date trailer:

The new expansion takes place in the Coastal Groves, where settlements are built - you guessed it - along the water. You'll be able to construct the new Strider Ports and set off on water-based expeditions on the backs of water striders.

The expansion also adds new buildings such as the Pantry, Cannery, and the Frog House. The latter are what frogs live in rather than the normal shelters, and they can be upgraded several times to keep frogs happy, with "unique benefits" chosen at each level according to the feature list.

September 26th will also be the release date of Against The Storm's update 1.4, which adds a new fishing system alongside new requirements, new goods and other changes for free. If you want the frogs and the new biome and so on, however, you'll need to cough up for the DLC. There's no listed price on the Steam page yet.

I've not found the time to go back to Against the Storm since it hit 1.0, but it was already a banger in Early Access, and apparently a mega-banger upon its full release. I'd trust Eremite Games to do something good with an expansion.