Against The Storm's update 1.1 is out, making the early game more interesting

Against The Storm left early access late last year, but has just now received its first major post-release patch. Update 1.1 "isn’t as spectacular" as its developers had first hoped, but it does buff the roguelite citybuilder with som new art, UI improvements and quality-of-life tweaks, as well as new orders to make early stage settlement building "a little more interesting."

If you're unfamiliar, Against The Storm challenges you to build small fantasy towns under the orders of the Queen who rules the territory. Once you've fulfilled your order, you can move on to constructing a new settlement somewhere else in the world - or stick around, noodling with your town for longer. New orders means new objectives, with the aim being to fix "a slight imbalance in variety between the early orders and the later ones," says the developers.

Other additions include new trader portraits and icons, new decorations to build in town, and updates to the options menu to make it clearer to use. You'll find all the patch notes over on Steam.

Before this patch released, the developers gave a warning at the weekend that PC Game Pass players should manually backup their saves.

"In the past, every update we released on PC Game Pass triggered the Xbox App's cloud save error, leading to lost progress," says the post. "The new save verification system and an extra layer of backups that we introduced for the PC Game Pass version in Patch 1.0.5R should keep your save files safe," but they add that there's no guarantee. Dealing with this bug is part of why they say Update 1.1 isn't as spectacular as first hoped.

Against The Storm is a wonderful game either way, as Liam explained in his review in December, in which he called it an "inventive roguelite citybuilder brimming with challenge and excitement" and "a bold step forward for both genres."