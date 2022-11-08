If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

AGDQ 2023 lineup includes a no-soap PowerWash Simulator speedrun

A Google Stadia run squeaks in before that’s shut down, too
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Powerwashing a powerwashing company van in a PowerWash Simulator screenshot.

Speedrunning charity event Awesome Games Done Quick is returning in January, and there’s plenty of PC runs among its freshly announced preliminary schedule. Notable standouts this time around are PowerWash Simulator, which might well be my personal GOTY contender, and a bonus appearance from cutesy cyberpunk cat sim Stray. There’s also a Google Stadia run of nautical indie action-adventure Wavetale, just a week before the streaming platform closes for good.

Watch on YouTube
PowerWash Simulator launched in July, too late to qualify for SGDQ 2022.

AGDQ 2023’s Powerwash Simulator run is set to take place on January 13th, which happens to be a Friday. Extra good luck to all the runners there, then. That should be an interesting run thanks to its conditions of six players, all vehicles, and no soap. The PowerWash run is estimated to clock in at 45 minutes, which is pretty dang fast. Stray makes it onto the schedule as a bonus run on January 12th, in the Any% unrestricted category. It should take just shy of an hour.

You can also look forward to Neon White’s debut speedrun, and an Any% unrestricted run of Cult Of The Lamb on easy mode. January’s event won’t be held in-person because Florida. As I reported back in September, the AGDQ organisers pulled out of the venue they’d booked ahead in 2020 due to the US state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, and anti-mandate vaccination policies. You can have a flip through the full AGDQ 2023 speedrun schedule here.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 kicks off on January 8th and runs through January 15th. All donations go towards the Prevent Cancer Foundation. You’ll be able to watch on Games Done Quick's Twitch channel, YouTube, and their site.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch