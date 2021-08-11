Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition adds new civilisations - the Poles and the Bohemians

Historical RTS Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition has a brand new DLC with two new civilisations for you to play as. Dawn Of The Dukes introduces the Poles, farmers and nobles with great cavalry units and blokes with giant hammers, and the Bohemians, a civilisation of gunpowder and monks with explosive medieval tanks. This is the second decent chunk of newness for the game in six months, which isn't bad for a game that's over 20 years old.

Alright, so the Definitive Edition is technically only two years old, but still. Before AOE2 Def Ed's last DLC, Lords Of The West, there hadn't been any new stuff for the game in years.

The Poles are a new civilisation with unique units like the Obuch, who are absolute brutes with war hammers. They also have the Winged Hussar, a powerful cavalry unit that infamously wore great big wings on their backs to scare their foes. On top of that, they have the unique building, the Folwark, which will basically give you loads of food, replacing mills and increasing farm efficiency.

Next up we have the Bohemians. I consulted our resident Age Of Empires buff Nate for this, and we discussed how they're kind of like dwarves with their tanky medieval gunpowder tendencies. The Hussite Wagon is one of their unique units, which resemble tanks and have dudes with guns hanging out of them. Then there are the Houfnice, which are Bombard Cannons but with more *boom*.

As for the new campaigns, there's Algirdas and Kestutis, in which two Lithuanian princes must fend off Genghis Khan's grandkids. Jadwiga puts you in the shoes of a Polish princess who's trying to unite Poland and Lithuania. Then in Jan Zizka you take on the role of a one-eyed Bohemian champion who must use his technological innovations to fend off the Holy Roman Emperor's armies. There are a bunch of new achievements too, and you can check out all the details on those right here.

You can find the Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dawn Of The Dukes DLC on Steam priced at £8/€10/$10.

"Age Of Empires 2 is, as far as I’m concerned, the greatest real-time strategy game of all time," Nate said in his Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition review. "And with the release of the Definitive Edition, it’s… well, it’s still that. But now, there’s a lot more of it. It’s brilliant."