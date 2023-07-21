Akira-slide on the coolest hoverbikes ever with Rain World creator's next game

Developer Videocult have announced Airframe Ultra, a multiplayer battler where you race across a grimy industrial city on sick hoverbikes. I certainly wasn’t expecting the team behind Rain World’s cute slugcats to make such a drastic left turn. Take a look at the cool bike slides and low-poly world below:

Akira bike slides are out in full force in Airframe Ultra, which looks violent and cool in equal measure. My favourite part of the trailer above was when the biker dug their wrench into the concrete and pulled off a heavy 180-degree turn. But exorbitantly long wrenches are also joined by other bike murder tools such as Molotov cocktails, whip chains, and katanas.

The Steam page only lists three features: hoverbikes, weapons, and vibes. To be fair, that’s all a game like this really needs, but the screenshots air out more details. You can customise your cyberpunk biker, for instance, and there also seem to be a few freely explorable areas, in addition to the street races and combat arenas.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Studio Videocult clearly have a knack for going viral, though. Early Rain World GIFs spread the word on the adorable slugcats, and likewise, developer Joar Jakobsson has been tweeting attractive Airframe Ultra clips months before it was even named. Remember devs, sharing (sweet sweet video game clips) is caring.

Airframe Ultra is definitely on my radar thanks to Rain World’s greatness, whose prestigious accolades include placements on RPS’s best cats, best rain, and weirdest animals lists. More recently, Alexander Chatziioannou wrote about the Metroidvania’s Downpour expansion, saying the game “re-emerges as one of gaming’s most fearsome and unpredictable beasts, one whose language we can never hope to fully decipher - and is all the more fascinating for it.”

No release date yet for Airframe Ultra but you can find more details on Steam.