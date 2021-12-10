After teasing the return of horror novelist Alan Wake in Control, at The Game Awards tonight, developers Remedy finally announced a full sequel. Alan Wake 2 is coming in 2023, and this time Remedy say it will be a survival horror game, not an action game. Also, Alan looks a bit like Jake Gyllenhaal now? Check out the trailer below.

"This is going to be Remedy's first ever survival horror game, our take on the genre," Remedy wordman Sam Lake said. "The first game had horror elements to it but it was an action game, and we feel that this is the perfect genre to bring together the story and gameplay closer than ever before, because the story—horror story—is at the very heart of this and it's a psychological, layered, deep mystery to dive into."

Remedy plan to start talking more about Alan Wake 2 in summer 2022, then launch the game in 2023. It's published by Epic Games and yep, apparently that means it's an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. It will be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox too.

They released a fancied-up version of the first game earlier this year, though it didn't offer much worth double-dipping on.

"In light of Alan Wake's new relevance in Remedy's Connected Universe, it's well worth making the trip back to Bright Falls for this classic third-person horror shooter, but the remaster has little to tempt PC players over the original Steam release," Katharine said in our Alan Wake Remastered review.

Remedy have tried to make an Alan Wake 2 before, revealing some of their failure years ago. Now, they're confident they've got it.

