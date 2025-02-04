Alienware Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming PCs are available now, if you can't find a standalone RTX 50 series

Dell’s new Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktop lineup has landed, and if you're struggling to find a Nvidia 50 series, or you just want an all in one PC gaming package at (albeit large) simple fee, then this could be the way to go.

Let's discuss your options. You’ve got two configurations to pick from, and either way, you’re getting cutting-edge hardware designed to make your old rig look like a toaster.

The top-tier version rocks the new, and elusive, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 at $5049.99 alongside an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor, while the slightly less pricey model at $4449.99 still packs an obscene amount of power, just with less storage and DDR5 RAM. For now, this is just in the US and not the UK via Dell. Here’s a quick look at how both models compare:

Feature Alienware Area-51 AAT2250 Alienware Area-51 AAT2250 (Higher Spec) Price $4,449.99 $5,049.99 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 285K (24-Core, 3.7GHz to 5.7GHz) Intel Core Ultra 9 285K (24-Core, 3.7GHz to 5.7GHz) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 Memory 32GB DDR5 6400MT/s (2x16GB) 64GB DDR5 6400MT/s (2x32GB) Storage 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD 4TB NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD Cooling 360mm Liquid-Cooled CPU 360mm Liquid-Cooled CPU Power Supply 1500W Platinum ATX12VO 1500W Platinum ATX12VO

Now, if you’re wondering whether you should go all in on the higher-spec version, let's discuss. More RAM means effortless multitasking, better game streaming, and a snappier system, and the 4TB of blazing-fast SSD storage lets you hoard as many games as your heart desires without worrying about clearing space every few weeks. So let’s be real, if you’re already spending over four grand on a gaming PC, what’s another few hundred bucks? Well, I'll let you be the just of that.

Still, performance-wise, both models are looking pretty great. The RTX 5080’s Blackwell architecture brings AI-powered upscaling, DLSS 4, and fourth-gen ray tracing, making everything look ridiculously smooth. It has its temperature control locked in, too. Dell’s positive pressure airflow system and scalable liquid cooling keep everything from turning into a desktop-shaped oven. Expect up to 50% more processing power while staying 45% quieter than older Alienware models. Oh, and future upgrades? Easy. This ATX motherboard design means you won’t have to sell your soul to make changes later.

RockPaperShotgun Tech Editor Jame's Archer recently reviewed the Nvidia 5080 as well, and had this to say: "For 4K, anyway, the RTX 5080 is the one to beat. It’s cooler, more efficient, and (not, uh, counting any potential stock shortages) drastically more attainable than the RTX 5090, while still having enough muscle for slick, max-quality performance."

"Is it as lovable as that poor, reseller-abused RTX 3080? Not so much – a bigger jump up from the RTX 4080 Super would have been appreciated. But it’s better deal overall than both the Super and the original RTX 4080, especially once you start exploiting its more advanced tech. Tech that can help it leave the RTX 4090 behind, let alone those 4080s."