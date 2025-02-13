All Avowed Treasure Maps

Trying to find the treasures hidden within each of Avowed's Treasure Maps? Avowed presents optional treasure hunts in a unique way - instead of telling you exactly where to go via a map marker, you'll pick up pages that show illustrated scenery. You then have to travel the world and find the exact spot that was drawn. Sometimes, you'll get a hint from a companion, but more often than not, it's up to your careful searching eyes.

For anyone who delights in not being handheld, Avowed's Treasure Maps will be great fun. All others might find them highly obfuscating. Luckily, we're on the trail of all of the treasures, and in this guide we'll outline the exact location of each Treasure Map and how to find the treasures that the maps lead to. Happy hunting!

Avowed: All Treasure Maps

So far, these are all of the Treasure Maps we've hunted down. We'll continue to update this guide as we find more.

Intimidating Feline Codpiece

How lovely that our first treasure hunt is for a codpiece!

Where to find Treasure Map : Sold by Lynna , the armour merchant in Claviger's Landing.

: Sold by , the armour merchant in Claviger's Landing. Treasure location : Go east of Paradis and south of the Watcher's Mirror point of interest until you come to a cliffside with a giant dinosaur-esque skeleton sticking out of it. Walk along the side of the cliff until you reach an enclave with a breakable wall; the treasure lies within a chest inside.

Just follow the trail of the cliff until you hit a wall - no need for platforming required.

Treasure: Stelgaer's Pride, a unique medium armour chestpiece that lets you cast Barbaric Shout when taking damage greater than 30% of your max health and offers a boost to Stamina regeneration. This is a good armour for Fighters and other melee combatants. Intimidating indeed! I don't really use this as I'm not a Fighter, but it might be your jam.

Captain Henqua's Spoils

Kai will give you a little hint for this one, telling you it's by the Old Pargrun Wall. Thanks, Kai.

Where to find Treasure Map : Climb the Lighthouse near Claviger's Landing. All the way at the top, you'll find a body with the Treasure Map.

: Climb the near Claviger's Landing. All the way at the top, you'll find a body with the Treasure Map. Treasure location : Head to the Old Pargrun Wall and dive into the river near the shore. If you're facing the structure that overlooks the river, veer left underwater until you see a small cave. There's a chest hidden there, along with the shield you're looking for.

Dive into the water around her and hug the left wall. The cave entrance is pretty small, but you'll find it if you're looking for it.

Treasure: Wind and Wave, a unique shield that provides a boost to move speed and resistance against Frost Accumulation. A nice piece of equipment if you're a shield person. I've gone for a shieldless build, but this shield is still a solid way to keep yourself safe from incoming elemental damage.

Woedica's Inheritance

A treasure hidden so close to Paradis is a treasure we have no excuse to overlook!

Where to find Treasure Map : Sold by Sanza in his shop Sanza's Emporium, located in Paradis Hightown.

: Sold by in his shop Sanza's Emporium, located in Paradis Hightown. Treasure location : Head over to the outer eastern wall of Paradis until the gate lines up to the illustration on the treasure map. Go along the wall until you reach a dead end and very carefully search for a hidden switch on your right. Hit the switch and part of the wall will slide open to reveal a hidden room.

Follow the arrow here, hug the wall until you hit a corner and then look for the switch. This took me a while to find - the switch is a tiny one.

Treasure: Gloves of the Strangler, a unique glove that increases Critical Hit chance and Stealth Attack damage. For Rangers and other characters of a sneaky persuasion, these are excellent. Nice gloves if you're a rogue who wants to strangle someone in their sleep.

Practical Pockets

Just what every Envoy needs - an armour with lots and lots of pockets!

Where to find Treasure Map : Sold by Ector Brewer in the Gifted Magpie teahouse in Fior mes Iverno.

: Sold by in the Gifted Magpie teahouse in Fior mes Iverno. Treasure location : Head northeast of Fior mes Iverno, southeast of Rolling Crags. Face the tower in the illustration then explore the cliffside north of the mushroom patch with the sporelings and bear. You'll find a small enclave of ground along the cliff face with a chest hidden there.

Be sure to head north of the colourful sporeling patch and hug the cliffs. This one takes some careful observing to find.

Treasure: Hjilde's Handy Hide, a unique light armour chestpiece that adds +40 to max health and reduces all incoming Fire, Frost, and Shock damage. A stellar bit of clothing for any Ranger or Wizard, not to mention one of the earliest Exceptional Quality armours you can get. So many pockets, I love it.

Keep your eyes on this guide as we continue tracking down all of the treasures in Avowed. If you'd like to make yourself look pretty with all of this cool gear, our guide on how to transmogrify is worth a read. Our Avowed beginner's guide and tips on dealing Elemental and Explosive damage will also make your journey through the Living Lands all the easier.