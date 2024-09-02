All Black Myth Wukong Meditation Spots

Want to find every Black Myth: Wukong Meditation Spot? The world of Black Myth: Wukong is full of danger, so it's a nice respite to stumble upon a beautiful Meditation Spot every now and then. Interacting with a Meditation Spot is rewarded with a short cutscene showing the scenery along with free Sparks, which are skill points that can be spent on ability and spell upgrades in the Self-Advance menu. Besides meditation, you only get Sparks by levelling up, so they're a valuable resource.

Best not to miss out on those extra Sparks, right? In this guide, we’ll help you find every Meditation Spot in Black Myth: Wukong.

In this guide:

Meditation Spots in Chapter 1

There are three Meditation Spots in total in Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong, the Black Wind Mountain region. Open your Journal and choose 'Meditation Spots' to see which ones you’re still missing and use the location guide below to find them. Tip: unlock every Keeper's Shrine in this region first, as it will make your hunt for meditation locations much easier!

The Arbor, Forest of Wolves

Starting from the "Outside the Forest" Shrine in the Forest of Wolves, take the downwards path through the cave. The Meditation Spot is in a straight line ahead of you.

The very first Meditation Spot in Black Myth Wukong. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Cavern, Bamboo Grove

Go to the "Back Hills" Shrine at the start of the Bamboo Grove and take the downward path. Stick to the left, effectively making a U-turn, and enter the cavern. In front of you, next to a talking horse NPC, you'll find the Meditation Spot.

It’s inside the cave with the talking horse. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Cliff, Black Wind Cave

Travel to the "Marsh of White Mist" Shrine in the Bamboo Grove and walk down the path with the wooden platforms. Don’t go left or right; just go straight down to the shallow lake. Beware that the seemingly peaceful lake is home to the Whiteclad Noble boss, so be prepared for a fight if this is your first visit! Once the Whiteclad Noble is defeated, walk through the temple-like cave and onto the wooden balcony straight ahead, where you’ll find the Meditation Spot.

Walk down and cross the Whiteclad Noble's pond. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Meditation Spots in Chapter 2

With a total of six Meditation Spots in Chapter 2 of Black Myth: Wukong, the second part of the game involves a lot of meditation - and double the amount of free Sparks compared to Chapter 1. Here’s where to find all of the Yellow Wind Ridge Meditation Spots.

The Altar, Sandgate Village

Start from the "Village Entrance" Shrine in Sandgate Village, which is right at the start of this chapter. Walk onto the small bridge next to the Shrine, but drop down to the right before you reach the other side. Pass through the cave and immediately turn left (don’t drop further down) to find a small shrine with a Meditation Spot.

Following the cave passage, take a sharp turn left. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Ravine, Rock Clash Platform

Start from the "Rock Clash Platform" Shrine, which is next to the Stone Vanguard boss arena in the Fright Cliff region. Instead of heading into the arena, take the path alongside the old buildings to find the Meditation Spot straight ahead.

It’s a short walk from the Rock Clash Platform Shrine. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Deadwood, Rockrest Flat

To find this meditation location, you must travel to the "Rockrest Flat" Shrine in the Fright Cliff area, which is very close to the Stone Vanguard boss arena. Walk around the rock formation behind the Shrine and follow the path leading to the drunken boar NPC. You’ll find the Meditation Spot behind the swine, next to a large tree.

See the shrine at the bottom right? Walk around the rocks behind it and take the path into the valley. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Sculpture, Crouching Tiger Temple

Head to the "Temple Entrance" Shrine at the Crouching Tiger Temple and enter the building. Just before you reach the top of the staircase, turn left to find the Meditation Spot.

Take a left turn before you reach the highest part of the Crouching Tiger Temple. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Grotto, Yellow Wind Formation

You can start from the "Cellar" Shrine below the Crouching Tiger Temple and walk down into the valley, or you can go to the Windseal Gate Shrine in Yellow Wind Formation and pass through the large gate behind the Shrine. Whichever you choose (it's roughly the same distance), walk down the sandy road and take the path with the large shrine gate. The Meditation Spot is just a short walk ahead.

Pass through this shrine gate at the bottom of the valley. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

The Rock, Sandgate Bound

This Meditation Spot is near the "Sandgate Bound" Shrine, which is located in a hidden region called the Kingdom of Sahali. If you haven't unlocked it yet, you must seek out the drunken boar by Rockrest Flat and complete his sidequest. In short, give the boar a Sobering Stone at Rockrest Flat, obtain Jade Lotus and give it to the swine at the Crouching Tiger Temple, and defeat the First Prince of the Flowing Sands. Go back to Rockrest Flat and fight the boar, who bears the actual name of the Yellow-Robed Squire, then follow him into the Kingdom of Sahali.

From the Sandgate Bound Shrine, don’t descend into the valley but walk to the nearby rock formation, which is on the same level. Just keep the valley with the massive Buddha statue and pagoda on your right-hand side, and you’ll find the Meditation Spot a bit further ahead, on the edge of the cliff overlooking the valley.

This Meditation Spot offers a great view of the hidden Kingdom of Sahali. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Game Science

Meditation Spots in Chapter 3

We'll continue adding to this list as we gain more time with Black Myth: Wukong!

That's every Black Myth: Wukong Meditation Spot we've found so far. Come back soon for more, and in the meantime, you might want to check if you've found every boss in this expansive action RPG. If you're looking for other ways to upgrade your Destined One, take a look at our guides on unlocking more curio slots and upgrading your armor.